Show4me Music Interaction Network Raised the Next Round of Investments to Intensify Its Competing Ability in the European Market

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Show4me, a 'music interaction network' owned by WeFuture limited (UK-based), has closed an investment round of $15m to further bolster its competing power in the European and international market in 2022-2023. "The round consists of monetary, IP and other assets for the total amount of $15m, that for sure will create new fundamental competitive advantages in the EU market as well as on other markets," said Karen Chiftalaryan, CEO of Show4Me Music Interaction Network

The funding round was led by a top German investment company. All European operations will be coordinated through a new regional Show4me office in the capital of Germany, Berlin. Also, Show4me launched music education programs for young talents and expedited the expansion of its marketing activities in the European market.

"We embarked on these rounds of fundraising with music fans and our talented artists in mind. We are thrilled by the support we got from our investors, and we are bold to say we got the numbers we were expecting. Now we can help bring music to fans and help artists achieve their dreams in a more efficient way,'' commented Karen Chiftalaryan, CEO of Show4Me Music Interaction Network.

Before the latest round of investments, Show4Me has had an impressive track record in helping artists succeed in their music and making music more enjoyable for the fans. They will only make bigger strides in the advancement of music for their talented artists with the funds they now have.

Show4Me as a company assists artists in the following ways:

Music promotion

Artist branding

Fan base building and fan subscription system

Hosting live gigs and online concerts or hybrid events

Ticketing system and music sales

About Show4me

Show4me Music Interaction Network is a network for musicians and music professionals. It is an online platform made for musicians, fans, and music professionals to interact, connect, sell music and show tickets, share news, showcase music portfolios, listen and buy music, and much more.

