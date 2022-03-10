Showbiz Cheat Sheet Announces Its Inaugural Isaac Awards to Honor Films

"It's our pleasure to highlight excellence in film — particularly films that don't get the shine they might deserve." Tweet this

The 2022 Isaac Awards' categories and nominees are:

Best Performance

Jodie Comer in The Last Duel

Nicolas Cage in Pig

Rebecca Hall in The Night House

Simon Rex in Red Rocket

Best Scene-Stealer

Anya Taylor-Joy in Last Night in Soho

Colman Domingo in Zola

Florence Pugh in Black Widow

Sylvester Stallone in The Suicide Squad

Best Crowd-Pleasing Moment

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar , Edgar's Prayer

, Edgar's Prayer Ghostbusters Afterlife , The Original Ghostbusters

, The Original Ghostbusters In the Heights , 96,000

, 96,000 Mortal Kombat, Get Over Here!

Best Action Sequence

Godzilla vs. Kong , Aircraft Carrier Fight

, Aircraft Carrier Fight My Hero Academia : World Heroes' Mission , Deku vs. Flect Turn

: , Deku vs. Flect Turn Nobody , Bus Fight

, Bus Fight The Matrix Resurrections, Neo and Trinity Chase

Fan-Favorite Movie

A Quiet Place Part II

Malignant

The Green Knight

Titane

"It's our pleasure to highlight excellence in film — particularly films that don't get the shine they might deserve from award shows like the Academy Awards," Showbiz Cheat Sheet's Assistant Managing Editor Andrew Doxy said. "Cinematic brilliance shouldn't be narrowed down to rigid criteria, which is why we're happy to bring more praise to these lesser known nominees."

Readers can vote for the nominees in each category via this form from March 7-20. Winners will be announced March 24.

