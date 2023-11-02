SHOWBOAT RESORT ATLANTIC CITY OFFICIALLY OPENS BRAND-NEW FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND INDOOR PICKLEBALL COURT

The Wildly Popular Game Makes its Permanent Debut on the Iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Showboat Resort in Atlantic City has once again upped the game of year-round family entertainment in South Jersey with the addition of its just-opened indoor pickleball court. The fast-paced, easy-to-learn sport has taken the country by storm, and Showboat has now made it easily accessible to residents and visitors of Atlantic City with the new custom-built court by Funky Pickle Productions - featuring a professional grade surface, first-in-class net hardware, paddles, and Selkirk Sport balls. The pickleball court is the first indoor court on the famed Boardwalk and officially opened today with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Both long-time players of the game and novices looking to learn can enjoy the indoor pickleball court all year long. The court is open to both the public and hotel guests of all ages. Selkirk paddles are available for rent and Selkirk Pro S1 pickleballs available for purchase.

To celebrate the debut, Tower Investments CEO and Showboat owner, Bart Blatstein, hosted the ribbon cutting and then joined Funky Pickle Productions Founder & CEO, Alex Greer, to challenge Visit Atlantic City President & CEO, Larry Sieg, and Sales Director, Patrick McCormick, in the court's first match. Atlantic City Mayor, Marty Small, State Senator, Vince Polistina, and other community leaders were also in attendance.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. according to the U.S. Pickleball Association and Showboat is the new hotspot for all things Pickleball in Atlantic City.

"Since announcing we are opening a pickleball court the outpouring of interest and excitement has been overwhelming," said Blatstein. "At Showboat we are continually adding new non-gaming attractions and with this new indoor court we will be hosting tournaments, instructional clinics, post-play social gatherings and other pickleball entertainment. I want to thank the Founder of Funky Pickle Productions, Alex Greer, for his innovation and commitment to the sport, which aligns perfectly with Showboat's vision to provide pickleball players with a top-tier experience."

As part of the opening celebration, the court is free for one-hour sessions the first month with reservations. Call 609.487.4652.

Showboat Resort is an all-encompassing family destination that focuses on offering exciting and unique entertainment for guests of all ages. The custom-built indoor pickleball court is the newest addition to the property following a fresh transformation that includes the recently unveiled ISLAND Waterpark – the largest beachfront indoor waterpark in the world; an expansion of the Lucky Snake Arcade – the largest arcade in the world; hotel renovations featuring rooms with the only balcony suites on the Boardwalk; plus the debut of new food and beverage outlets throughout the property. During the ribbon cutting ceremony Showboat also revealed its brand-new ISLAND Bar, the hotel resort's newest spot to enjoy cocktails and have blast.

Link to Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9x1e9bm9dmap9sv/AACgG7Pewp6Okdlj9J5Alfuha?dl=0 (No courtesy needed)

For more information visit showboathotelac.com.

