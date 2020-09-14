Showcase Announced for the Louisiana Medicaid Innovation Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) in partnership with Adaptation Health, has announced the presenters for the Louisiana Medicaid Innovation Challenge . The Virtual Showcase will be held on September 25, starting at 10 a.m. CST, and is open to the public. Interested parties can RSVP to attend here .

RSVP to join the Virtual Showcase for the Louisiana Medicaid Innovation Challenge. Starting at 10 am on September 25 and featuring an Expert Panel plus six solutions that will share their engagement and communication strategies to support member eligibility and enrollment in Medicaid.

The Challenge is centered around a research brief written by Adaptation Health and supports Louisiana Medicaid by identifying market-ready solutions to engage members through the appropriate use of technology. As part of a state Request for Information, the Showcase will feature the invited companies that will share their innovative solutions to address member communication and engagement and specifically address health disparities within underserved and marginalized populations.

"Responses to this RFI included some truly creative solutions for member engagement. We are excited to hear more, and we look forward to the unique opportunity to share these innovations with others during the showcase," said Ruth Johnson, Executive Director of Louisiana Medicaid.

The Showcase will start with a panel featuring the following experts to frame and discuss the need in the state:

Dr. Andrey Ostrovsky ; Social Innovation Ventures and former Chief Medical Officer for the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services

; Social Innovation Ventures and former Chief Medical Officer for the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services Earl "Nupsius" Benjamin-Robinson, Dr.H.Sc; Deputy Director of Community Partnerships & Health Equity Leadership at LDH

Deputy Director of Community Partnerships & Health Equity Leadership at LDH Dr. Marcus Bachhuber ; Chief Medical Officer, Louisiana Medicaid

Chief Medical Officer, Louisiana Medicaid Melinda Karp ; Senior Vice President, Consumer Partnership at Commonwealth Care Alliance

Companies invited to present include:

NovuHealth

Accenture

mPulse Mobile

Memora Health

ConsejoSano

Revel Health

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about new strategies for effective member engagement and communication to support eligibility and enrollment. The virtual event is open attendance with registration . For further information on the Challenge, see here .

About Adaptation Health

Adaptation Health is a buyer-side incubator program developing and building thought leadership and value on behalf of State Medicaid programs and Managed Care Organizations. Through Medicaid Innovation Challenges, we connect state Medicaid agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and innovative vendors to solve deep-rooted problems in public health and Medicaid service delivery. We match market needs and Medicaid priorities against market and product fit to cultivate an awareness of the value that innovations can bring in solving persistent and deep-rooted challenges.

About the Louisiana Department of Health

The Louisiana Department of Health strives to protect and promote health statewide and to ensure access to medical, preventive and rehabilitative services for all state residents. The Louisiana Department of Health includes the Office of Public Health, Office of Aging & Adult Services, Office of Behavioral Health, Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities, and Healthy Louisiana (Medicaid). To learn visi t www.ldh.la.gov or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , or our blog .

Media Contact:

David Kulick

Adaptation Health

Co-Founder

[email protected]

(716) 864-5070

SOURCE Adaptation Health