Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place Announced as Exclusive Boston-Area Location for Toy Story 4 Movie Marathon

DEDHAM, Mass., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas announced today that Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place will be one of the only theaters nationwide, and the only location in the Boston area, to host the exclusive Toy Story 4 Movie Marathon. Just in time for summer vacation, Pixar fans will have the unique opportunity to see the entire Toy Story series in chronological order starting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 and concluding with an early showing of "Toy Story 4" at 5:00 p.m.

"We're thrilled to offer Toy Story fans of all ages the only opportunity in the Boston area to see all four Toy Story movies back-to-back," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing at Showcase Cinemas. "The Toy Story movies are nostalgic for many and new for some, so this is the perfect time for movie-goers to share their love of the series with friends, family and a new generation."

To celebrate the opening weekend of "Toy Story 4" and to make for a memorable movie-going experience, Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place will offer family-friendly lobby activities that will overlap with the end of the Movie Marathon and are available to all guests at the cinema. From 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., guests are welcome to enjoy music and games with a DJ, face painting, airbrush tattoos, caricature art and more.

Movie-goers attending the marathon will receive special concessions offers including a free regular popcorn, collectible movie character cards, a Woody pin and admission to all four movies. Tickets for the marathon and all "Toy Story 4" presentations, including special advance screenings starting at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, are currently on sale at ShowcaseCinemas.com, via the Showcase Cinemas app and at the box office.

For more information on the Toy Story 4 Movie Marathon, please visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.com/film-info/toy-story-4-movie-marthon

