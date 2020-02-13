Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place Hosts Exclusive New England Onward Pixar Marathon on 'Leap Day'

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced today that the newly renovated Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place will be one of only 11 theaters nationwide, and the only location in the Boston area, to host the exclusive Onward Pixar Marathon featuring the Onward Advance Screening. Scheduled for "Leap Day" Saturday, February 29, Pixar fans will have the opportunity to see six classic Pixar films and the new Disney and Pixar film "Onward" together on the big screen for the very first time. Tickets are value-priced at $30 for adults and $20 for children via Showcasecinemas.com and the Showcase Cinemas app. Ticket prices include all seven movies and exclusive Pixar Marathon commemorative/promotional items.

The Onward Pixar Marathon begins with "Toy Story" at 9 a.m. and concludes with an advance screening of the newest Disney and Pixar film "Onward" (starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) at 7:30 p.m. A short will accompany select films, with the full schedule as follows:

"Toy Story"

"Monsters, Inc."

"Finding Nemo"

"Ratatouille"

"Wall-E"

"Up"

"Onward"

"What better way to enjoy an extra day this year than to watch your favorite Pixar films on the big screen at our newly renovated Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place?" said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing at Showcase Cinemas. "For a great price, the Onward Pixar Marathon offers fans a way to see six classic Pixar films spanning 25 years, get one-of-kind commemorative items and see Disney and Pixar's magical 'Onward' one week early."

To celebrate the Onward Pixar Marathon and Leap Day, Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place will host family friendly lobby activities available to all cinema guests from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. including face painting, a special photo op., a DJ playing favorite songs from Pixar soundtracks and more. Marathon guests can order select concession items and have them delivered to their seats. Additionally, a special Onward Pixar Marathon kids menu will be available, and all Marathon guests will receive a special Leap Day discount of $2.29 off a concessions combo.

The Onward Pixar Marathon will also feature an appearance by New England's Pixar Superfan "Dan the Pixar Fan" – Dan Taylor. After seeing "Toy Story" in 1995 at the tender age of five, Dan fell in love with the film and has spent the last 25 years celebrating, collecting and blogging about his love for all things Pixar. Along with a chance to meet "Dan the Pixar Fan," moviegoers attending the Onward Pixar Marathon will receive a special "Onward" gift bag featuring Marathon survival items; an exclusive "Onward" blanket; a collectible Marathon pin; a Showcase Cinema de Lux reusable beverage tumbler; and surprise Marathon screening giveaways.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place is now one of the most technologically innovative and advanced entertainment destinations in the country. The theater features the only XPlus premium large format auditorium with dual-laser projection, along with all-reserved, fully powered recliners, upgraded sound systems and laser projection in all 15 auditoriums. The re-imagined lobby now offers a brand-new café concept that includes a wide array of Starbucks® coffee options, craft cocktails and an entirely new gourmet food menu. The new lobby also offers a fleet of Coca-Cola Freestyle machines offering nearly 200 flavor combinations, a giant digital screen, revamped concession stands and a state-of-the-art box office.

For more information on the Onward Pixar Marathon, please visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.com/onward-pixar-marathon-at-legacy-place

