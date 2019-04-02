Showcase Cinema de Lux Springdale Invests in Major Theater Seat Renovation to Enhance Entertainment Experience

CINCINNATI, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a continued focus on providing the most comfortable and enjoyable movie-going experience for its customers, Showcase Cinemas announced today that the renovations at Showcase Cinema de Lux Springdale are complete.

Movie-goers will now enjoy a premier viewing experience at Showcase Cinema de Lux Springdale with the recent installment of new, power-operated, fully-reclining plush chairs that allow for extra leg room. Seats may now be reserved in advance, giving customers extra time to relax before the movie with a snack or signature cocktail from the cinema's full-service lobby bar. In addition to new seats, Showcase Cinema de Lux Springdale refreshed its lobby, adding a Coke Freestyle machine to its wide array of traditional and gourmet concessions offerings. The cinema also gives customers the opportunity to feel more and see more with the immersive IMAX® format.

"At Showcase Cinemas, we are committed to providing the best movie-going experience possible," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing at National Amusements. "We're thrilled to welcome customers to our newly renovated theater in Springdale, especially ahead of a highly anticipated spring season including Avengers: Endgame and Aladdin."

Cincinnati resident Steve Raske will be one of the first to experience the new reclining seats, as he was recently named Showcase Cinemas' 'Year of Movies' winner. Mr. Raske entered the contest that Showcase Cinemas held this past February to celebrate the launch of its new web site and will be rewarded with a year of free movies at Showcase Cinema de Lux Springdale.

To learn more about Showcase Cinema de Lux Springdale or to view movie showtimes, purchase tickets and reserve seats in advance, visit www.showcasecinemas.com.

