NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, through its Showcase for Good philanthropic program, is partnering with the Life is Good Kids Foundation this holiday season to help children overcome early childhood trauma. The Foundation's signature Playmaker Program provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with the training, support, and coaching they need to build healing, life-changing relationships with the children in their care. By donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of a special popcorn tub and giving customers the option to "round up for good" when they purchase tickets online, Showcase Cinemas continues its long tradition of doing good and giving back in the communities it serves.

Showcase Cinemas and the Life is Good Kids Foundation Announce First-of-Its-Kind Partnership to Spread Optimism and Help Kids This Holiday Season

For the first time ever, Showcase movie-goers will be able to purchase a custom popcorn tub that supports a charitable partner. One dollar from every Life is Good tub sold at all Showcase, Showcase Cinema de Lux and Multiplex Cinemas will be donated to the Life is Good Kids Foundation to support its mission of spreading the power of optimism to help kids heal. Additionally, customers purchasing a ticket to any movie via ShowcaseCinemas.com now through the end of the year have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to benefit the Foundation.

"Showcase Cinemas is proud to partner with the Life is Good Kids Foundation to make a difference in the lives of children in our local communities. We are also excited that, through the variety of giving options we've created, our customers will have an active role in supporting this important organization. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Life is Good," said Rebecca Stein, Vice President of Studio Relations and U.S. Marketing for Showcase Cinemas.

Guests at Showcase SuperLux, Showcase's luxury cinema in Chestnut Hill, MA, will have the opportunity to support the Life is Good Kids Foundation by purchasing two special menu items. Starting on Giving Tuesday, one dollar from every glass of 90+ Cellars' limited edition Life is Good wines, Unplug Pinot Noir and Today is the Day Chardonnay, will be donated to the Foundation. Additionally, one dollar from every Eastern Standard Provisions topknot pretzel, a recent addition to the SuperLux menu, will benefit the organization for a limited time.

"At the Life is Good Kids Foundation, we recognize that life is not always easy for lots of children, so our mission is to help them see the good in themselves, the good in others, and the good in the world around them. We believe that this capacity for optimism enables children to see the opportunities amidst the obstacles and remain resilient in times of darkness and adversity. We are grateful that, through the generosity of Showcase Cinemas and its customers, we will be able to continue our work to help children heal from the devastating impact of early childhood trauma," said Steve Gross, Chief Playmaker at The Life is Good Kids Foundation.

The Life is Good popcorn tub is on sale now at participating cinemas in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut and Ohio. Customers who wish to support the Life is Good Kids Foundation and their Playmaker Program by rounding up for good may purchase tickets on Showcase Cinemas' website for any performance at any location. For more information about rounding up for good, please visit https://www.showcasecinemas.com/round-up-for-good.

About Showcase for Good

Showcase Cinemas, a worldwide leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, believes that giving back to the communities it serves is as important as delivering a superior movie-going experience. Through Showcase for Good, Showcase Cinemas partners with nonprofit organizations to help them achieve their goals and positively impact the community. Showcase for Good's in-theater fundraising has helped organizations by hosting screenings, donating popcorn, raising funds, and providing auction items. Showcase for Good also brings the community together to share the magic of the movies, offering special year-round programming that supports local food pantries, promotes childhood literacy and offers a sensory-friendly environment for those who need it. Showcase Cinemas is proud to be a vital part of the communities it serves and remains committed to doing good and giving back through Showcase for Good. For more information about Showcase for Good please visit https://www.showcasecinemas.com/showcase-for-good.

About the Life is Good Kids Foundation and Playmaker Program

The Life is Good Kids Foundation is an accredited 501(c)(3) that partners with organizations serving the most vulnerable children impacted by trauma. The foundation's signature Playmaker Program provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. Over 12,000 childcare professionals are engaged in the Playmaker Program, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million kids each year. For more information, please visit Lifeisgood.com/foundation

About Life is Good

The Life is Good Company is the original positive lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of its net profits to help kids in need through the Life is Good Kids Foundation and their signature Playmaker Program. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Showcase Cinemas

Related Links

https://www.showcasecinemas.com

