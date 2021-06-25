Showcase Cinemas Announces Reopening Of Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas In NYC, Just In Time For "F9" And "In The Heights"

In celebration of the reopening, Showcase Cinemas is offering "Free Popcorn Day" at Concourse Plaza on June 26, during which all patrons with a valid movie ticket can receive a free small popcorn to enjoy during the show.

"We know that people need and want to get back to the movies, and we're extremely excited to welcome guests back to Concourse Plaza with free popcorn just as the summer movie season kicks off," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing, Showcase Cinemas. "As the closest cinema location to Washington Heights, we are excited that the community can now enjoy 'In The Heights' in their own neighborhood."

Showcase Cinemas reopened its additional New York City locations earlier this year, including Linden Boulevard Multiplex Cinemas (2784 Linden Boulevard, Brooklyn); College Point Multiplex Cinemas (2855 Ulmer Street, Whitestone); and Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas (15902 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica).

Last fall Showcase successfully reopened Showcase Cinema de Lux locations in Holtsville (Island 16), Hicksville (Broadway), Farmingdale, Yonkers (Cross County, Ridge Hill) and White Plains (City Center), along with Showcase Cinemas locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Ohio.

With movie theaters now open at full capacity, Showcase Cinemas continues to implement health and safety protocols from the "Be Showcase Safe" program implemented last year for all Showcase Cinemas locations, including the installation of air-purifying systems for all US theaters.

For more information on the reopening of Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.showcasecinemas.com/theater-info/concourse-plaza-multiplex-cinemas.

