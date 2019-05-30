Showcase Cinemas Brings "Magic Mike" Back to the Big Screen FREE for Ticketholders of Recently Cancelled Boston Stage Musical

NORWOOD, Mass., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas announced today that it will bring the film "Magic Mike" back to the big screen for free for ticketholders of the recently cancelled pre-Broadway Boston tryout of the "Magic Mike The Musical" stage show. The "Magic Mike" film screenings will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. at both Showcase Cinema de Lux Revere and Showcase Cinema de Lux Randolph as part of the cinemas' Bring Backs film series.

"We recently saw news around the cancellation of the 'Magic Mike The Musical' stage show tryout here in Boston and knew that there would be some disappointed local fans of the film," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing at Showcase Cinemas. "We are excited to bring 'Magic Mike' back to the big screen for free for ticketholders of the musical so they can sit back, have fun and see the film the way it was meant to be seen - in a theatrical setting."

Free tickets for the Bring Backs presentation of "Magic Mike" are only available at the cinema box office. To receive free admission to either screening, ticketholders must show proof of purchase or a cancelled ticket for "Magic Mike The Musical." Members of the general public may purchase a ticket to either screening at the special price of only $10 through ShowcaseCinemas.com, the Showcase app or at the box office. To further celebrate these special screenings, Showcase will have movie-inspired cocktails available for purchase.

Showcase Cinemas Bring Backs program brings classic and fan favorite films back to the big screen each month for audiences to enjoy as the filmmakers originally intended. Part of Showcase's commitment to diverse film programming, the Bring Backs program is currently offered at 12 Showcase locations. Tickets for the following Bring Backs are now on sale at participating cinema box offices, via the Showcase app and at ShowcaseCinemas.com.

For more information on Showcase Cinemas' Bring Backs program, visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.com/events

