SHOWCASE CINEMAS CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF SUPPORT FOR THE JIMMY FUND WITH "ROUND UP FOR GOOD" CAMPAIGN AND LIMITED EDITION POPCORN TUB

NORWOOD, Mass., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, the local MA-based leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, is proud to celebrate 75 years of support for the Jimmy Fund with its annual "Round Up for Good" campaign that takes place each summer. Now through July 31, Showcase Cinemas is inviting moviegoers to donate their change (and round up to the nearest dollar), or donate the amount of their choice, when making purchases on the Showcase website or in-person at the theater. A limited edition Jimmy Fund popcorn tub will go on sale at all Showcase Cinemas locations on August 1.

Showcase Cinemas is proud to celebrate 75 years of support for the Jimmy Fund with its annual “Round Up for Good” campaign that takes place each summer.

The fundraiser through Showcase Cinemas is the Jimmy Fund's longest-running campaign and has raised more than $13 million to benefit adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. This year's collection drive is taking place both digitally on Showcasecinemas.com and in-person on all in-theater purchases at any Showcase Cinemas location, including those in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and Ohio. Showcase has also debuted a special trailer this year honoring 75 years of moviegoers giving back to The Jimmy Fund. The trailer is currently playing before all shows at all Showcase Cinemas locations.

"I know I speak for the entire Showcase Cinemas organization when I say we are extremely proud to be celebrating 75 years of support for the Jimmy Fund this year, as the organization's longest-running campaign partner," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. "We encourage all moviegoers to Round Up for Good and donate their change to this important cause, whether on our website or by contributing in-person at our box offices and concession stands. We're also thrilled to continue our support after the Round Up campaign with the sale of our limited edition popcorn tub. With the generosity of our customers and our belief in giving back to the communities we serve, we are confident that we will raise a significant amount of money to help the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute fight cancer."

To further highlight the longstanding partnership between Showcase Cinemas and the Jimmy Fund, Showcase is creating a special Jimmy Fund-themed 170 ounce popcorn tub. Moviegoers will be able to purchase the tub at all Showcase locations starting on August 1 with one dollar from every sale benefitting the Jimmy Fund.

"We're excited for movie audiences to show their support for the Jimmy Fund once again this summer through the Showcase Cinemas collection drive," said Larry Lucchino, Chairman of the Jimmy Fund, Trustee of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Chairman/Principal Owner of the Worcester Red Sox, and President/CEO Emeritus of the Boston Red Sox. "This year's campaign makes it easier to support the cause, with a digital collection taking place on Showcase's website. Through the Jimmy Fund's longest-running fundraising campaign, we are one step closer to conquering this miserable disease."

For more information or to donate, please visit https://www.showcasecinemas.com/round-up-for-good-at-showcase.

About Showcase for Good

Showcase Cinemas, a worldwide leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, believes that giving back to the communities it serves is as important as delivering a superior moviegoing experience. Through Showcase for Good, Showcase Cinemas partners with nonprofit organizations to help them achieve their goals and positively impact the community. Showcase for Good's in-theater fundraising has helped organizations by hosting screenings, donating popcorn, raising funds, and providing auction items. Showcase for Good also brings the community together to share the magic of the movies, offering special year-round programming that supports local food pantries, promotes childhood literacy and offers a sensory-friendly environment for those who need it. Showcase Cinemas is proud to be a vital part of the communities it serves and remains committed to doing good and giving back through Showcase for Good.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

SOURCE Showcase Cinemas