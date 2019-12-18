Showcase Cinemas Completes Multi-Million Dollar Legacy Place Theater Renovation In Time For The Star Wars Marathon And Release Of 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'

NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced today the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation to its flagship cinema, Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place. The theater, located in Dedham, Massachusetts was completed in time to host the New England exclusive "Star Wars" saga nine-movie, 24-hour marathon and the premiere of the eagerly awaited "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place is the only theater in New England hosting the Star Wars Marathon – a “Star Wars” saga nine-movie, 24-hour marathon that includes the premiere of the eagerly awaited “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” People participate in Jedi Yoga ahead of the Star Wars Marathon at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham, MA. The new XPlus auditorium at Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham, MA has the only advanced Cinionic Giant Screen dual-laser projection screen on the East Coast.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place is now one of the most technologically innovative and advanced entertainment destinations in the country. The theater features the only XPlus premium large format auditorium with dual-laser projection, along with all-reserve, fully powered recliners, upgraded sound systems and laser projection in all 15 auditoriums. The re-imaged lobby now offers a brand-new Café concept that includes a wide array of Starbucks coffee options, craft cocktails and an entirely new gourmet food menu. The new lobby also offers a fleet of Coca-Cola Freestyle machines (with nearly 200 flavor combinations), a giant digital screen, revamped concession stands and a state-of-the-art box office.

"It's technologically advanced, incredibly comfortable and larger than life, so it's fitting that Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place is re-launching with the 'Star Wars' Marathon and the opening of the latest franchise film – a cultural event that embodies the same qualities as our theater," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. "With the XPlus premium large format, laser projection, power recliners, Lux Level and a new Café concept, this theater is everything a modern movie-goer could want!"

The brand-new, XPlus screen is two and a half stories high and wall-to-wall. It's powered by the advanced Cinionic Giant Screen (CGS) dual-laser projection—a first for theaters on the East Coast and only one of four in the nation—which allows for CGS-formatted films like "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" to be presented with brighter, clearer, more vivid images on one of the industry's largest, most immersive screens. The XPlus also offers Lux Level seating with in-theater dining and heated seats, with a push of a button. Three additional auditoriums also offer Lux Level seating with in-theater dining and heated seats. All four Lux Level auditoriums have access to a newly redesigned Lux-Level bar and lounge area.

"Earlier this year Showcase Cinemas conducted The 2019 Showcase Cinemas Theater Vs Home Biometric Study to prove that in-theater viewing is more emotionally and neuro-physiologically engaging for moviegoers than watching the same movie in other environments," said Malinowski. "The technology and creature comforts built around the movie-going experience at the new Showcase Cinemas de Lux Legacy Place exemplify the characteristics within the Study that helped to prove that the experience of viewing a movie in a theater was much more elevated and better than other forms of movie-viewing."

For more information and to purchase movie tickets, visit www.showcasecinemas.com/theater-info/showcase-cinema-de-lux-legacy-place.

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 918 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 27 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com .

About the Research

The 2019 Showcase Cinemas Theater Vs Home Biometrics Study is a multi-methodology study that presents the findings of an online survey and biometrics research, conducted by HCD Research from August 26-27, 2019 from two groups of 40 participants, age 18-44, comprising 39 males and 41 males. Biometric sensors were placed on participants' hand, wrist and collarbone. Baseline measures were recorded prior to the movie exposure and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" was played for each group in both the theater and home-viewing settings. In both settings, research participants were asked not to eat, use their phones, go to the bathroom, etc., in order to minimize distractions and optimize data collection. Also, the trailer for "Jumanji: The Next Level" was shown before the movie in each setting.

SOURCE Showcase Cinemas

Related Links

https://www.showcasecinemas.com

