Showcase Cinemas Is Popping Once Again!

"Enjoying freshly popped popcorn is a huge part of the moviegoing experience, and something we know our guests look forward to when they come to the movies," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing at Showcase Cinemas. "We're excited to be able to offer concessions once again and want everyone to come celebrate with us and enjoy a movie with free popcorn!"

For those who may want to enjoy their popcorn and concessions with close friends and family, Showcase Cinemas is also now offering great deals on private theater rentals. Private screenings in Massachusetts are now being offered for up to twenty guests, and are priced at just $99 for Bring Back films such as "Hocus Pocus" or "The Goonies", while first run films like "Tenet" or "The New Mutants" are just $199.

And for anyone who might need a reason to visit the movies or book a private theater rental, Showcase Cinemas announces "Halloween Horror Month" throughout the month of October, featuring Halloween cult classics and fan-favorite horror films. As a special add-on that can't be found anywhere else, Showcase interviewed the actors behind some of the most iconic characters in all of horror history, including Alec Baldwin ("Beetlejuice"), Heather Langenkamp ("Nightmare on Elm Street"), Alex Winter ("The Lost Boys"), Nick Castle ("Halloween"), Patrick Wilson ("The Conjuring"/ "The Nun"/ "Annabelle"), and Oliver Robins ("Poltergeist"). Exclusive interviews will accompany select films, with the full schedule as follows:

Oct 2 – 8: "Corpse Bride", "The Lost Boys" & "Annabelle: Creation"

– 8: "Corpse Bride", "The Lost Boys" & "Annabelle: Creation" Oct 4 , 6, & 7: "Friday the 13 th " 40th Anniversary

, 6, & 7: "Friday the 13 " 40th Anniversary Oct 9 – 15: "Beetlejuice", "A Nightmare on Elm Street" & " Annabelle Comes Home "

– 15: "Beetlejuice", "A Nightmare on Elm Street" & " " Oct 11-12 : "Psycho" 60th Anniversary

: "Psycho" 60th Anniversary Oct 16 – 22: "Poltergeist", "The Nun" & "It"

– 22: "Poltergeist", "The Nun" & "It" Oct 17 , 20 & 22: "The Shining" 40th Anniversary

, 20 & 22: "The Shining" 40th Anniversary Oct 23 – 29: "The Conjuring", "The Exorcist Director's Cut & "It" Chapter 2

– 29: "The Conjuring", "The Exorcist Director's Cut & "It" Chapter 2 Oct 30 & 31: "Halloween" (1978)

"All films, but especially horror films, were made to be watched on the big screen," continued Malinowski. "As actor Heather Langenkamp from Nightmare on Elm Street says, these movies were made specifically for giant screens so audiences can sit together in the dark and be transported to a place where you are terrified and are fighting the monsters together with the characters onscreen."

Nine Showcase Cinemas locations in Massachusetts reopened in late August, including Showcase Cinema de Lux locations in Dedham, Revere, Randolph, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Blackstone Valley, Lowell and Woburn, along with Showcase SuperLux in Chestnut Hill. All theater locations have reopened under the company's "Be Showcase Safe" health and safety program. The program has been developed and certified with J.S. Held, an environmental, health and safety firm led by noted toxicologists, epidemiologists and an Assistant Surgeon General, US Public Health Service (Retired).

The Be Showcase Safe program includes employee health screenings before starting work and food and beverage manager ServSafeTM Food Safety Certification under the National Restaurant Association's ServSafe food and safety training and certification program. Additional new procedures include installation of air-purifying systems for all US theaters; reduced auditorium seating capacity; automatic seating social distancing; increased/enhanced auditorium cleaning between shows and in high-touch surface areas; employee and patron protective mask requirements; social distancing markers; and the availability of hand-sanitizing stations. More information about Be Showcase Safe can be found at: https://www.showcasecinemas.com/be-showcase-safe

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 906 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 25 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com .

SOURCE Showcase Cinemas

Related Links

https://www.showcasecinemas.com/

