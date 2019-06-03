Showcase Cinemas Offers FREE Movies for Kids This Summer with its Bookworm Wednesdays Reading Program

NORWOOD, Mass., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas announced today the 21st annual Bookworm Wednesdays program – the fun summer reading program that encourages young children to read during the summer months by offering FREE admission to select children's films when they present a book report at participating locations.

"Summer is all about fun for kids, and it's also an important time to continue to develop strong reading skills that are known to slide during the summer months. We're encouraging both entertainment and education with Showcase Cinemas Bookworm Wednesdays program," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing at Showcase Cinemas. "We're excited to bring back this popular program and to have the opportunity to reward kids with a fun – and free – experience at the movies."

Bookworm Wednesdays offers free admission for kids to a select children's film each Wednesday from July 10 to July 31. In order to receive free admission, kids must present a book report at a participating Cinema de Lux, Showcase, or Multiplex Cinemas box office. Book report forms are available on Showcase's website and at the box office. Accompanying parents or guardians and children under six years of age receive free admission and do not need to submit a book report.

Participating locations will also hold a weekly prize drawing for children who submit a book report. Each week, three winners randomly selected from that week's submissions will receive a new book and a Showcase Cinemas movie pass. As a special offer this year, all Bookworm attendees will have the option to purchase a 123 Go Box for the discounted price of $5.00.

The following Showcase Cinemas locations will participate in Bookworm Wednesdays at 9 a.m. each Wednesday in July:

Massachusetts : Lowell , North Attleboro , Randolph , Revere , Woburn

: , , , , New York : Farmingdale, Island 16

: Farmingdale, Island 16 Ohio : Springdale

The following Showcase Cinemas locations will participate in Bookworm Wednesdays at 10 a.m. each Wednesday in July:

Connecticut : Bridgeport

: Massachusetts : Blackstone Valley , Legacy Place, Patriot Place, Worcester North

: , Legacy Place, Patriot Place, Worcester North New York : Ridge Hill , Jamaica , Linden Boulevard

: , , Linden Boulevard Rhode Island : Warwick , Warwick Mall

Each participating location will offer free admission to the following movies:

July 10 – Sing (Rated PG)

– July 17 – Minions (Rated PG)

– July 24 – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Rated PG)

– July 31 – The Lorax (Rated PG)

For more information on Bookworm Wednesdays, visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.com/programs/bookworm-wednesdays

ABOUT SHOWCASE CINEMAS

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 922 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 27 theater locations in the United States and 79 worldwide, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, dining and comfort. Visit them at www.showcasecinemas.com.

