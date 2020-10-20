Showcase Cinemas Set to Re-Open Six New York Locations On 10/23 With 'Be Showcase Safe' Health & Safety Program

On 10/23 Showcase Cinemas is scheduled to re-open six New York locations that include Showcase Cinema de Lux locations in Holtsville (Island 16), Hicksville (Broadway), Farmingdale, Yonkers (Cross County, Ridge Hill) and White Plains (City Center). Four additional Showcase Cinemas locations in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx will reopen in the coming weeks following further state and New York City guidance. The company has already reopened Showcase Cinemas locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Ohio.

The Be Showcase Safe program includes employee health screenings before starting work and food and beverage manager ServSafe™ Food Safety Certification under the National Restaurant Association's ServSafe food and safety training and certification program. Additional new procedures include installation of air-purifying systems for all US theaters; private screenings; reduced auditorium seating capacity; automatic seating social distancing; increased/enhanced auditorium cleaning between shows and in high-touch surface areas; employee and patron protective mask requirements; social distancing markers; and the availability of hand-sanitizing stations.

The health and safety of our customers and employees is Showcase's top priority, while still delivering an unparalleled moviegoing experience. Guided by state and CDC guidelines, the Be Showcase Safe health and safety program includes the following protocols:

All employees will have a temperature check and symptoms screening before they begin each shift;

All employees must wear protective face masks at all times and must use gloves for food service;

All patrons must wear protective face coverings;

All patrons will be asked to socially distance by staying at least 6 feet apart until they are in their seats;

Installation of a new bi-polar ionization air-purifying systems and MERV 13 HVAC air filters for all US theaters;

Social distancing floor markers will be placed throughout our lobby, box office and concession areas;

New contactless payment options and food/beverage/ticket pre-order are available through showcasecinemas.com and our Showcase app;

Concession offerings will be made available in covered containers;

Plexiglas shields have been added at the box office and concession areas;

We will be continuously cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces throughout the cinema;

Hand-sanitizing stations will be available to patrons and employees throughout the cinema;

We are limiting the number of patrons who can sit together;

We are reducing auditorium capacity;

We are implementing extensive cleaning protocols throughout the day, between showtimes and at close of business using EPA-approved disinfecting products; and

We are increasing the time between showings to clean auditoriums.

"During the last few months we have worked with our industry partners to re-envision our Showcase customer experience to make health and safety our main focus," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing. "We are calling our program Be Showcase Safe and are strongly encouraging our customers to work together with our employees and follow these new health and safety protocols as we are working toward the same goal – a safe and fun movie-going experience!"

Showcase Cinemas will also be offering private screenings for family and friends. For only $99, customers can book their own auditorium for up to 20 guests and choose from a catalogue of our Bring Backs films to screen, including Halloween classics. For just $199, customers can book their own auditorium for new films such as "Tenet," "The Empty Man," "Honest Thief," "The War With Grandpa" and "Unhinged."

As part of our reopening, Showcase Cinemas is working with select local healthcare facilities to provide free movie-going opportunities as a thank you for their contributions during the COVID-19 outbreak. For more information on our reopening programming and our Be Showcase Safe program please visit https://www.showcasecinemas.com/be-showcase-safe.

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 906 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 25 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com.

