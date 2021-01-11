Showcase Cinemas Supports National Popcorn Day On Jan. 19 By Making 'Movie Popcorn' Free

Making the deal even better for those missing "movie popcorn" during the pandemic, National Popcorn Day this year falls on a Tuesday, meaning moviegoers will also enjoy great deals on ticket prices with Showcase Cinemas' Bargain Tuesdays . It's the perfect time to ditch the couch and watch recent releases including Wonder Woman 1984, Monster Hunter and News of the World on the big screen. Members of Showcase's Starpass loyalty program may purchase tickets at an even more reduced Bargain Tuesday price. Registering for Starpass is free and easy, and members earn a 10% reward on virtually all purchases. Starpass is available at all Showcase Cinemas locations; Bargain Tuesday pricing is available at all locations excluding Showcase SuperLux in Chestnut Hill, MA.

Moviegoers will also enjoy free popcorn when they attend a private screening at Showcase Cinemas on National Popcorn Day. Customers may reserve a private screening for up to 20 guests, starting at just $99 for "Bring Back" films and $199 for new releases at participating Showcase Cinemas locations; at Showcase SuperLux, "Bring Back" pricing starts at $199 with new releases starting at $299. Private screenings must be booked a minimum of three business days in advance.

"We know many of our customers have missed movie popcorn during the pandemic, that's why we want to support National Popcorn Day with free freshly-popped, buttery popcorn and the opportunity to watch a movie like Wonder Woman 1984 the way it was meant to be seen: on the big screen," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing. "National Popcorn Day is one of our favorite holidays at Showcase Cinemas, and with this year coinciding with Bargain Tuesday, it's an opportunity to get out, off the sofa and enjoy a fun, safe and affordable day at the movies."

All Showcase Cinemas locations have reopened under the company's "Be Showcase Safe" health and safety program. The program has been developed and certified with J.S. Held, an environmental, health and safety firm led by noted toxicologists, epidemiologists and an Assistant Surgeon General, US Public Health Service (Retired).

The Be Showcase Safe program includes employee health screenings before starting work and food and beverage manager ServSafeTM Food Safety Certification under the National Restaurant Association's ServSafe food and safety training and certification program. Additional new procedures include installation of air-purifying systems for all US theaters; reduced auditorium seating capacity; automatic seating social distancing; increased/enhanced auditorium cleaning between shows and of high-touch surface areas; employee and customer protective mask requirements; social distancing markers; and the availability of hand-sanitizing stations. More information about Be Showcase Safe may be found at: https://www.showcasecinemas.com/be-showcase-safe.

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 850 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 24 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com.

