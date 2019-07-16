Showcase Cinemas To Offer 5 Cent Hot Dog With Purchase Of One At Regular Price On National Hot Dog Day

NORWOOD, Mass., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Showcase Cinemas invites moviegoers and hot dog lovers of all ages to celebrate this iconic summer favorite with a special offer on National Hot Dog Day. On July 17, in partnership with Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, Showcase Cinemas will offer all customers who purchase a hot dog at regular price an additional hot dog for only five cents, the cost of a hot dog in 1916 when Nathan's was founded.

(PRNewsfoto/Showcase Cinemas)

All hot dogs available on the Showcase Cinemas concessions menu are included in this offer. The five cent hot dog must be of equal or lesser value than the one purchased at regular price.

WHERE: All Showcase Cinemas locations except Showcase SuperLux in Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 only

ABOUT SHOWCASE CINEMAS

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 918 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 27 theater locations in the United States and 80 worldwide, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, dining and comfort. Visit them at www.showcasecinemas.com .

SOURCE Showcase Cinemas