Showcase IDX Sets New Bar for Real Estate IDX Search for WordPress

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase IDX, a leading provider of real estate search and consumer engagement tools to real estate agents and teams, announced today the release of a new Streamlined Search which gives its customers a new IDX search experience that gives real estate agents and teams the ability to add the most innovative search to date to their WordPress website.

"Agents have put up with inferior options to search online for too long, while large portals and brokers like Zillow and Redfin have been able to innovate and move faster," said Scott Lockhart, CEO of Showcase IDX. "Our new Streamlined Search gives agents and teams a search experience on their own website that's just the right combination of speed, innovation and familiarity that will let them compete against the websites who currently dominate real estate search activity."

At the foundation of Streamlined Search is a proprietary index of standardized MLS fields that lets the Streamlined Search find matching homes across all MLSs, regardless of the differences in data structure between MLSs. Streamlined Search uses these standardized fields for its Must Haves within the search, making it easy for consumers to narrow their search to their preferences.

Showcase IDX has been able to use advanced behavioral analytics, agent and consumer feedback, and its extensive experience in real estate search, to build a solution that gives online consumers a search that lets them find the perfect home, quickly and efficiently. The search also reinforces the trust and authority of the agent, team or brokerage with the Showcase IDX search on their website.

"We are thrilled to be contributing these IDX search innovations to the real estate community, and for agents and teams who want their own market-leading website that drives more opportunity and business," said Zach Williams, COO of Showcase IDX. "This is really just the beginning of where we want to go with this, and we're looking forward to continuing to enhance our search and our entire suite of IDX-based consumer engagement products for real estate agents and teams."

To learn more about Showcase IDX, visit www.showcaseidx.com.

About Showcase IDX: Showcase IDX is a real estate IDX search and consumer engagement company based in Atlanta, GA. Founded in 2005, Showcase IDX builds innovative IDX search technology for Wordpress that real estate agents and teams use to connect meaningfully with online consumers.

