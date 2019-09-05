Showcase USA Introduces U.S.-China Trade War Relief: Launch Program for Selling on Cross Border E-Commerce

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross border e-commerce is dramatically transforming the way foreign brands penetrate the Chinese market. In 2018 more than $200 billion dollars in commerce was transacted through cross border e-commerce in China with U.S. produced brands leading the way with a 25% market share. Perhaps even more exciting, companies can start selling their products in China without needing to first commit to costly regulatory approvals, re-labeling or modifications.

ABC Showcase USA

The rise of cross border e-commerce has brought with it an unprecedented opportunity for American companies to tap sales directly from Chinese consumers. Even with the specter of a protracted trade war between the United States and China, cross border e-commerce offers U.S. brand holders a sensible work around to sell their products in China avoiding high tariffs. In fact, the Chinese government has recently lowered duties on most consumer goods sold through cross border sales to 9.2 %. Coupled with the expanded Chinese individual personal exemption, consumers can now import up to 5000 RMB($720.00) duty free.

The team at Showcase USA has simplified the cross border e-commerce process to offer companies a customizable solution to help quickly launch their products in China. Since the start of 2019, Showcase USA has managed the successful launch of apparel, beauty, packaged foods, supplements, and innovative consumer goods on Kaola.com and other leading cross border platforms. According to Mark Matsumoto, company co-founder, "The rapid expansion of cross border e-commerce has been a game changer for U.S. companies hoping to reach the vast China consumer market. We have developed a turn-key selling model that reduces risk and gives companies assurance dealing with a U.S. based company."

Leveraging the backbone of ABC Depot Logistics, the exclusive 3PL and procurement arm for Netease/Kaola in North America, the Showcase USA model provides brand holders a simple method to manage all aspects of the cross border process selling on China's #1 cross border e-commerce platform, Kaola.com. The newly launched Showcase USA Store Program provides companies the following bundled support:

Register products with China Customs

Develop and translate product listings on Showcase USA Storefront or Flagship Store

Storefront or Flagship Store Management of inventory and logistics from Los Angeles or Hong Kong warehouse

or warehouse Payment collection from Chinese consumers

Coordination of platform promotion, including facilitation of in-country social media campaigns and participation in live streaming events.

24/7 customer service support in China

Launch programs start as low as $1000.00

Don't miss the chance to leverage the biggest online shopping day in the world: Singles Day on 11/11 which is expected to exceed $60 billion dollars. U.S. companies who take advantage of the program offered by Showcase USA can actively participate in Single's Day and other important online sales incentive days in Fall/Winter 2019.

About ABC Depot Logistics/Showcase USA-founded in 2005 as a leading provider of end-to-end logistics solutions, combing air freight, ocean freight, warehousing, road rail, express packages and e-commerce services. Having established a strong reputation in the global logistics industry, ABC Depot was enlisted by Netease/Kaola in 2015 to establish a 3PL operation and procurement office in North America. ABC Depot has played a key role helping Kaola.com become the leading cross border e-commerce platform in China. The launch of Showcase USA in 2018 offered brand holders the first affordable and comprehensive cross border e-commerce sales and support solution. To learn more about the ABC Showcase USA Cross Border Solution visit, www.showcaseusastore.com, https://vimeo.com/317687888

Media Contact:

Mark Matsumoto

Tel-714-624-7001

220904@email4pr.com

SOURCE ABC Showcase USA

Related Links

http://www.showcaseusastore.com

