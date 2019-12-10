Showcase™ Windows and Doors Now Offers Black Frames

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase™ Windows and Doors recently introduced Black window frames as a color option for their line of custom and replacement vinyl windows and patio doors. There was such a demand in these markets that the company has just launched a Black-on-White window frame for the New Construction market.

At Showcase Windows, We've Got Your Black

Showcase Windows and Doors sells to dealers in the Gulf Coast regions of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is known for producing quality vinyl windows and patio doors that reflect current design trends. All Showcase products have an upscale "millwork" look. The addition of darker frame colors, such as black and bronze, reflects evolving consumer preferences in windows and doors.

"When we began offering black frames for our Earthwise® custom and replacement line several months ago, the response was overwhelming," says General Manager, Bill Lindsey. "Our New Construction customers also began asking for darker colors, so we geared up to add a Black Exterior-White Interior frame specifically for the builder market."

The Showcase New Construction line serves residential and light commercial markets. This color selection includes the just-introduced Black Exterior-White Interior frame in addition to White, Beige and Clay color options.

The Earthwise color palette for custom construction and replacement windows and patio doors offers:

White, Beige and Clay

Exterior laminates of Black Exterior-White Interior -or- Black on both sides

Exterior laminates of Bronze Exterior-White Interior -or- Bronze on both sides

Exterior laminates of Bronze Exterior with Beige Interior

Showcase Custom Vinyl Windows and Doors was founded in Houston in 1994. Since its inception, the company has been at the forefront of the vinyl windows business. Showcase builds the Earthwise brand of custom vinyl windows and patio doors. They produce windows in standard or architectural shapes up to 50 square feet in size, and patio doors in 2, 3 and 4 panels with delivery in approximately two weeks. The company also manufactures Windstorm and Impact products. All Showcase vinyl windows and doors are Energy Star rated and carry the Good Housekeeping Seal. Homeowners and contractors who would like more information can find a local Showcase Windows and Doors dealer at: https://www.showcasewindows.com/find-dealer-service-provider/find-a-dealer/

