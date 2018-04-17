Showcasing Mining Compliance Solutions and Technical Expertise

Quaker's Phillip McGilton, Business Development Manager Mining, will be discussing the inherent health and safety issues in the mining industry such as respiratory issues, fire and ignition risk, and the full line of safety compliant solutions offered by Quaker during the technical talk, "Environmental & Safety Solutions for Mining", on Tuesday, April 24th at 10AM in conference room 2.

With over 30 years of experience in the Mining industry Quaker is dedicated to understanding the potential risks present in a mining operation, and providing solutions that meet new regulations and support a safe work environment.

For more information on how Quaker's line of products support a safe work environment and offer compliance solutions please visit: https://www.quakerchem.com/industry/mining/.

About Quaker Chemical Corporation:

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and others. For nearly 100 years, Quaker has helped customers around the world achieve production efficiency, improve product quality, and lower costs through a combination of innovative technology, process knowledge, and customized services. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania USA, Quaker serves businesses worldwide with a network of dedicated and experienced professionals whose mission is to make a difference. Visit quakerchem.com to learn more.

