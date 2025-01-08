Showcasing the Initiatives of the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography Toward Building a Green Future for Global Desertification Control

ÜRÜMQI, China, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme temperatures, scarce water, and unpredictable weather characterize the harsh conditions of a typical desert. The Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (XIEG), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has been dedicated to transforming these vast stretches of arid land into thriving ecosystems, focusing on the sustainable development of these areas. On December 9 2024, XIEG showcased its contributions toward this objective at the "Green Technology, Green Future" side event at the China Pavilion of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), 16th session of Conference of Parties (COP).

The Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography of the Chinese Academy of Sciences discussed the various initiatives undertaken and the progress made in combating desertification and transforming the arid lands of Africa into flourishing ecosystems. They released the first ever video of the China-Africa Green Technology Park built in Mauritania.

The XIEG of the CAS specializes in research and innovation in arid zone ecology and the environment. Recently, XIEG in collaboration with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Forestry and Grassland Bureau hosted the "Green Technology, Green Future" side event during the COP16 of UNCCD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the 30th anniversary of UNCCD. At the conference themed "Our Land, Our Future," this side event showcased China's various achievements in combating desertification and supporting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the African Great Green Wall initiative.

Green Scenario: China-Africa Green Technology Park

One of the key highlights of the event was the first ever release of the video on the China-Africa Green Technology Park built in Mauritania which covers 40 mu (approximately 6.58 acres), and consists of a Green Technology Park and a Carbon Forestry Demonstration Zone. This park promotes eco-friendly technologies in African industrial zones, supported by research and advanced technologies. This initiative aims to address livelihood crises such as mitigating desertification and improving economic development in Africa. Scientists from XIEG played a crucial role in the park's success, with the objective of preventing and controlling desertification. They successfully transferred experiences from green restoration projects in the Taklimakan desert to the Sahara.

Some of the park's initiatives include solar-powered desert control, smart irrigation, and desert soil improvement, aimed at combating desertification and promoting sustainability. These contributions underscore XIEG's dedication to advancing the African Great Green Wall initiative and fostering a stronger collaboration between China and Africa.

Voices from the Global South

Mr. Sidna Ould Ahmed Ely, Director of Mauritania's National Great Green Wall Agency, shared the pressing challenges his region faces and expressed a strong willingness for cooperation. He said, "I really appreciate the partnership with the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography, CAS, for providing solutions to the challenging issues of food and water scarcity in our region."

The event also saw the renewal of the memorandum of understanding with the Pan-African "Great Green Wall Secretariat". A roundtable dialogue, featuring panelists from various international environmental institutes emphasized the critical need for global collaboration to address desertification.

A Vision for the Future

With renewed international collaborations and insightful discussions, the event highlighted China's collective commitment in addressing desertification and promoting greener technologies.

