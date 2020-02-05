Showdigs Brings Rental Showing Service to Denver Property Managers

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Showdigs, a unique solution for property managers looking for on-the-ground assistance with vacancy showings, today announces its launch in Denver, Colorado. Showdigs has previously launched in the Seattle and Portland rental markets.

Marc Cunningham, owner of Grace Property Management in Denver, Colorado, has been able to grow his company without the previous location limitations, now that Showdigs agents can quickly get to places that his staff can't. Cunningham says, "We like that Showdigs is flexible, and it's not all or nothing. Your leasing person calls in sick for a day. No problem, Showdigs can take care of it for you. You don't want to show on the weekends, no problem, just have Showdigs do weekend showings. There's tremendous flexibility."

Showdigs was founded in March 2018 by Kobi Bensimon, a real estate technology veteran who was the co-founder and CEO of ActiveBuilding, a real-estate start-up that redefined the experience for apartment renters in the US and was successfully acquired by RealPage in 2013. Ohad Ron, formerly of WAZE, leads the product team.

There are several reasons why property managers struggle to do showings themselves. Distance from the property, business with tenant and owner needs, vacation or sick leave, and seasonal upswings all top the list of motivations. Showdigs utilizes a growing network of licensed real estate agents in their metropolitan coverage areas in order to satisfy the demand for showings from property managers.

Additionally, the company uses online scheduling software to make it faster and easier for prospective tenants to book showings.

Bensimon is optimistic about choosing Denver for their next expansion. "After launching and growing in the Pacific Northwest, we picked Denver as our first city in the Midwest. There is a lot of migration into the city. It's a growing area with a lot happening in the rental markets, and property management companies are looking to optimize their processes."



