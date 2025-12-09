Showd.me Launches Digital Competency Solution, Closing the Loop Between Training and Care Delivery

New solution released as part of Showd.me 2.0 platform, creating a fully unified solution for post-acute care workforce readiness

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Showd.me, the leader in fully managed training and compliance for post-acute care, today announced the launch of Digital Competency Management, a new solution built to help providers move beyond training completion and confidently verify staff readiness at the point of care.

Many post-acute care providers still rely on paper checklists, spreadsheets, and inconsistent manual processes to track staff competencies, making it nearly impossible to standardize evaluations, maintain audit readiness, or identify performance gaps. With CMS and state regulators increasingly focused on competency validation, providers need a solution that goes beyond training completion to demonstrate true workforce readiness.

"For nearly a decade, we've helped long-term care providers deliver essential training to their workforce by equipping staff with the practical knowledge they need to ensure quality care and compliance with regulatory agencies," said Avi Singer, CEO, Showd.me. "With Digital Competency Management, we're taking the next step, ensuring that what they learn is being applied at the point of care. It's about building confidence, improving care, and closing the loop between education and action."

This new solution streamlines a historically manual and inconsistent process into a scalable, compliant, mobile-friendly, and easy-to-use system that works seamlessly with Showd.me's training platform, eliminating fragmented workflows and duplicate data entry.

Key Features

Tailored to the unique needs of post-acute care organizations, Digital Competency Management delivers flexibility and structure for competency assessments:

Responsive design allows evaluations to be completed from any desktop or mobile device

allows evaluations to be completed from any desktop or mobile device 60+ Prebuilt Observational Checklists covering essential clinical skills necessary for quality care and compliance

covering essential clinical skills necessary for quality care and compliance Custom Assessment Builder for organization-specific evaluations

for organization-specific evaluations Program Management & Access Controls to configure programs and designate evaluators by facility, agency, or organization-wide

to configure programs and designate evaluators by facility, agency, or organization-wide 35+ Remediation Guides for staff who need reinforcement or retraining

for staff who need reinforcement or retraining Audit-Ready Documentation with digital sign-offs, timestamps, and reporting dashboards

Built on Showd.me 2.0

Digital Competency Management is built on Showd.me 2.0, the company's newly redesigned platform. In addition to competency management, the 2.0 release introduces:

A modern, intuitive UX/UI for a smoother, more streamlined experience

Enhanced log-in options like one-time passcodes, Google login, and traditional credentials

A scalable, more performant platform ready to support our current user base and future feature development

Robust role-based permission controls for multi-site organizations

Showd.me 2.0 marks a leap forward, ensuring a secure, modern experience today and setting the stage for what's next. Together, the enhanced platform and Digital Competency Management offer a fully integrated training and competency solution purpose-built for the challenges of long-term care.

Showd.me's learning and training management platform goes beyond a traditional LMS by partnering with providers to ensure they stay compliant. From developing CMS-aligned training programs, enrollment and assignment, ongoing reminders, and progress monitoring, we work with you to ensure everything is completed on time. See how we're helping providers keep the focus on what matters most: quality care and service. Learn more at www.showd.me.

