Showdme Launches Online Continuing Education for Nurses

New Solution Provides Cost-Effective Professional Development for Post-Acute Care Organizations

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Showdme, the leader in compliance training management services for post-acute care, is excited to announce the launch of Continuing Education for Nurses. This innovative addition to Showdme's extensive training services and software portfolio goes beyond offering just a catalog of accredited courses, providing organizations with curated learning paths that simplify and streamline the continuing education process for licensed nursing professionals.

"Investing in the ongoing education of nurses is crucial for the continued success of any healthcare organization," said Avi Singer, Founder and CEO of Showdme. "Given the high demand and short supply of nurses, providing online continuing education opportunities is a cost-effective solution that helps nurses meet licensure requirements while enhancing employee satisfaction and engagement."

The Showdme CE solution for nurses features nearly 200 interactive courses, totaling over 275 accredited contact hours by associations such as the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association (ANA), and the California Board of Nursing. Course durations range from 1 to 4.5 hours and can be accessed online via desktop, tablet, or smartphone. Users can instantly download certificates upon course completion.

"Online continuing education offers significant benefits for both nurses and their employers by making it flexible, reducing, or in some cases, eliminating the need for travel or time away from work to meet requirements," added Singer. "This self-paced learning approach ensures better knowledge retention and boosts nurses' confidence in delivering consistent, high-quality care, even as patient acuity levels continue to increase."

Showdme's Continuing Education for Nurses is fully supported by the dedicated Showdme Customer Success team, including comprehensive end-user support.

For more information about the Showdme CE Solution, visit www.showd.me/continuing-education.

About Showdme

Showdme is the leader in fully managed online compliance training services and software for the post-acute care industry. Our service-first approach takes the stress out of compliance by managing your entire training process from start to certificate. Learn more about our innovative approach to online compliance training at www.showd.me.

