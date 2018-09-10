ShowEast 2018 Names REALD Exclusive 3D Provider for Exhibitor EXPO in Miami

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RealD Inc., the global 3D and visual technology company, announced it has been named the exclusive 3D provider for North America's leading film convention and cinema exhibition, ShowEast 2018. Throughout the duration of the expo, all 3D film content will be presented in RealD's superior 3D technology. The event will be held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel from October 22rd – 25th.

As an official venue partner of ShowEast, RealD is also set to co-sponsor several key events during the expo including the International Awards Lunch (October 22th) and VIP Final Night Cocktail Party (October 25th).

"Last year, 1.2 Billion tickets were sold for 3D performances generating nearly $8 Billion in box office revenue. It is always gratifying for us to see the continuing contributions of 3D to the industry," said Travis Reid, COO and President of Worldwide cinema. "We are proud to support ShowEast 2018 and look forward to continued success with our exhibitor and studio partners going into Q4 and beyond."

Andrew Sunshine, President of the Film Expo Group added, "We are proud to announce RealD will be retaining its position as our exclusive 3D partner at ShowEast this year. We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship using RealD 3D for all presentations."

Having launched in 2003, RealD has grown to become the world's largest 3D cinema platform. To date, the company's innovative technology can be experienced over 30,000 screens in 75 countries. Since 2005, over 2 billion people have enjoyed several hundred blockbuster movies in RealD 3D.

As part of the National Association of Theatre Owners, ShowEast 2018 brings together top entertainment executives, as well as independent and major Hollywood studios, to help drive programming decisions around the 4th quarter box office. Other convention highlights include powerhouse seminars offering invaluable insight on the latest industry trends, best technologies, services and conveniences to improve and enhance theater experiences.

About RealD Inc.

Globally recognized as the world's visual technology leader, RealD pioneered digital 3D cinema and today has the world's largest 3D cinema platform. RealD's network of theatres includes more than 30,000 installed screens with a pipeline of 3,000 additional contracted installations in 75 countries with over 1,200 exhibition partners. RealD is the world's preeminent 3D brand, with well over 2 billion people having experienced a movie in RealD 3D.

About ShowEast

ShowEast will take place from October 22-25, 2018 at the Loews Miami Beach in Miami, Florida. The convention will attract an estimated 2,000 domestic and Latin American motion picture industry professionals and will feature product presentations and screenings of major upcoming films, exclusive sponsored events, exciting and informative seminars, and the "ShowEast EXPO."

About Film Expo Group

The Film Expo Group is the premier organizer of events in the motion picture industry. The Film Expo Group produces ShowEast, held in Miami; CineEurope, held in Barcelona; and CineAsia, held in Hong Kong. Additionally, the group publishes Film Journal International, a trade magazine and website covering the motion picture industry with a special emphasis on theatrical exhibition.

