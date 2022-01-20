Shower Curtain Retail Market to Record 6.97 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. offers Waffle Shower Curtain & Heavy Duty Fabric Shower Curtains | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Shower Curtain Retail Market is expected to increase by USD 1.11 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 7.65%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. Europe will register the highest growth rate of 35% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in Europe

Vendor Insights-

The Shower Curtain Retail Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., - The company offers shower curtain products such as Waffle Shower Curtain and Heavy Duty Fabric Shower Curtains.

The company offers shower curtain products such as Waffle Shower Curtain and Heavy Duty Fabric Shower Curtains. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers shower curtain products such as Kuber Industries PVC Shower Curtain, BIANCA Water-Proof Fabric Shower Curtain, and Deco Window Polyester Water Repellent Floral Shower Curtain.

The company offers shower curtain products such as Kuber Industries PVC Shower Curtain, BIANCA Water-Proof Fabric Shower Curtain, and Deco Window Polyester Water Repellent Floral Shower Curtain. Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.. - The company offers shower curtain products such as Simply Essential Geo-Block PEVA Shower Curtain, Haven Pebble Stripe Organic Cotton Shower Curtain, and Haven Double Gauze Organic Cotton Shower Curtain.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Shower Curtain Retail Market share growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. France, the UK, and Germany are the key markets for shower curtain retail in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America. The growing online retailing, rising fashion sensitivity toward home furnishing, and product launches by established brands will facilitate the shower curtain retail market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Shower Curtain Retail Market Driver:

Wide product assortment:

Maintaining wide product portfolios is one of the major retail strategies that shower curtain retailers across the globe follow. They have a wide range of SKUs based on categories, brands, collections, and price ranges. This helps customers to choose from a large product assortment and provides significant opportunities for both physical stores and online retailers to increase the volume sales of shower curtains.

Shower Curtain Retail Market Challenges:

Rising competition, increasing-price wars & reducing profit margins:

The retailers compete on parameters such as product portfolio, premiumization, differentiation, and pricing. The entry of new retailers and private-label brands will further intensify the competition. This will lead to price wars among vendors. The presence of multichannel retailers (such as Walmart), some of whom have a lower cost structure, further intensifies the competition in the global market. The inability to adapt to the changing competitive landscape can also affect the profit margins of the players. Market competition and price wars intensify the need for operational efficiency required for cost optimization and pricing strategy. This reduces profit margins to sustain in the market by offering products at lower prices. Pure play e-retailers and manufacturing e-retailers also compromise on their profit margins due to the cost incurred on supplies. These factors drastically affect the profitability of shower curtain retailers.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now

Shower Curtain Retail Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist shower curtain retail market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the shower curtain retail market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the shower curtain retail market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shower curtain retail market vendors

Related Reports -

Bed and Bath Linen Market -The bed and bath linen market have the potential to grow by USD 34.23 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.62%. Download a free sample now!

Recliner Sofas Market -The recliner sofas market share is expected to increase by USD 12.01 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.35%. Download a free sample now!

Shower Curtain Retail Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, France, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Lowes Companies Inc., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Penney IP LLC, Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio