SHOWERSPECS SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2025

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Showerspecs ® today announced that its anti-fog reading glasses are included in the 2025 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list featured on OprahDaily.com and in Oprah Daily's special print 2025 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 11.

Showerspecs are the original anti-fog reading glasses, designed for use in the bath, shower, or sauna, allowing users to read labels, shave, and enjoy their self-care routines with clarity and ease. The brand also offers Clearspecs, fashionable everyday anti-fog readers perfect for cooking, sipping hot drinks, opening the dishwasher, or wearing a mask. Both product lines combine functionality with style, helping readers see clearly no matter where the day takes them. Showerspecs are available for purchase at showerspecs.com , and on OprahDaily.com https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprahs-favorite-things-2025 .

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com , "File these anti-fog readers under 'I never would've thought of that,' but anyone who's tried to read deep conditioner instructions after it's on will appreciate a pair."

"We couldn't be more honored to have Showerspecs on Oprah's Favorite Things list, it really is a dream come true" said Donna Spurrier, founder and owner of Showerspecs. "As someone who wears readers daily, I created Showerspecs to solve the problem of fogged-up glasses in the shower and for self-care routines, and I knew that millions of others shared the same frustration. Having Oprah recognize this everyday problem validates our mission to help people live better and see more clearly."

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. For nearly 30 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products. Sixty percent of the items on the 2025 OFT List are selected from small businesses.

Oprah Daily's special print 2025 Holiday Edition featuring Showerspecs on the 2025 Oprah's Favorite Things List hits newsstands nationwide on November 11.

About Showerspecs ®

Founded by mother-daughter duo Donna Spurrier and Meredith Herrera, Showerspecs is a Richmond, Virginia–based eyewear company dedicated to making everyday life clearer and easier. The idea was born when Donna, a longtime reader-wearer, grew frustrated with fogged-up glasses and the struggle to read product labels in the shower. Determined to find a solution, she created Showerspecs—patented anti-fog magnifying reading glasses that let users read, shave, and move through their daily routines without the blur. The company also offers Clearspecs, a line of anti-fog readers designed for everyday wear with the same clarity and craftsmanship. Showerspecs is available for sale on showerspecs.com or Amazon and was named one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2025. To follow the Showerspecs journey, follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook .

