SHOWFIELDS Brooklyn Unveils Holiday 2023 Brand Collection

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOWFIELDS Brooklyn is thrilled to introduce its latest curation, just in time for the holiday season. This month, over sixty outstanding brands make their debut in-store, offering an eclectic blend of the finest in fashion, beauty, wellness, gifts, travel and more.

Brand Highlights:

KraveBeauty : KraveBeauty's mission is to #PressReset on the way we think about skincare: to humanize the beauty industry for the people and the planet to create a more sustainable and equitable world.

Bare Necessities : Discover Bare Necessities, the premier online destination for intimate apparel, as they launch their latest lingerie line, Camio Mio. This size-inclusive collection of bras, panties, and bustiers, features luxurious fabrics, sexy details, and the softest stretch lace ever.

Ecco : ECCO is a family business founded 60 years ago in 1963 by Danish husband-and-wife team Karl and Birte Toosbuy with a dream to build their own shoe factory. Family-driven values are at the heart of ECCO, and today the company is still owned by the Toosbuy family and in 2023 launched a series of campaigns to celebrate family.

TAKUMI NEXT : For those seeking unique gifts, SHOWFIELDS has partnered with The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to showcase their "TAKUMI NEXT" project. This curated collection features over forty-five unique Japanese artisanal brands.

Lightbox Jewelry : Gifts with sparkle take center stage with the latest lab-grown diamond showcase from Lightbox Jewelry, a brand that initially joined SHOWFIELDS in Summer 2023.

Citizen CZ Smart : On display are stylish and innovative Citizen CZ Smart watches featuring IBM Watson®. Citizen CZ Smart syncs with your body and your style. So you can live smart and look smart.

All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy: In addition to the shopping experience, guests will also embark on an immersive experience at the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Portal Lounge – temporarily being transported into one of Marriott Bonvoy's all-inclusive destinations. Through this curated experience, the brand is also celebrating the launch of its first all-inclusive Marriott Hotel branded property – opening in Cancun in Q2, 2024.

Wellness: Health and wellness enthusiasts will be thrilled by the addition Ka'Chava , premium nutrition to nourish your body + mind, the all-in-one nutrition shake, and Saje Natural Wellness , 100% natural products for mind, body, and space, designed to fit seamlessly into your routines, elevating your well-being, every day.

Additional Brands: Shoppers can also explore more gift-worthy shopping options from brands such as BÉIS , Katie Kime , Inside Weather , and many more. For the full list of brands in this curation, please visit showfields.com . Don't forget to follow on Instagram for more exciting announcements.

