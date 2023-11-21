SHOWFIELDS Brooklyn Unveils Holiday 2023 Brand Collection
21 Nov, 2023, 13:35 ET
The experiential destination welcomes over sixty new brands to its newly expanded Brooklyn store
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOWFIELDS Brooklyn is thrilled to introduce its latest curation, just in time for the holiday season. This month, over sixty outstanding brands make their debut in-store, offering an eclectic blend of the finest in fashion, beauty, wellness, gifts, travel and more.
Brand Highlights:
KraveBeauty: KraveBeauty's mission is to #PressReset on the way we think about skincare: to humanize the beauty industry for the people and the planet to create a more sustainable and equitable world.
Bare Necessities: Discover Bare Necessities, the premier online destination for intimate apparel, as they launch their latest lingerie line, Camio Mio. This size-inclusive collection of bras, panties, and bustiers, features luxurious fabrics, sexy details, and the softest stretch lace ever.
Ecco: ECCO is a family business founded 60 years ago in 1963 by Danish husband-and-wife team Karl and Birte Toosbuy with a dream to build their own shoe factory. Family-driven values are at the heart of ECCO, and today the company is still owned by the Toosbuy family and in 2023 launched a series of campaigns to celebrate family.
TAKUMI NEXT: For those seeking unique gifts, SHOWFIELDS has partnered with The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to showcase their "TAKUMI NEXT" project. This curated collection features over forty-five unique Japanese artisanal brands.
Lightbox Jewelry: Gifts with sparkle take center stage with the latest lab-grown diamond showcase from Lightbox Jewelry, a brand that initially joined SHOWFIELDS in Summer 2023.
Citizen CZ Smart: On display are stylish and innovative Citizen CZ Smart watches featuring IBM Watson®. Citizen CZ Smart syncs with your body and your style. So you can live smart and look smart.
All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy: In addition to the shopping experience, guests will also embark on an immersive experience at the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Portal Lounge – temporarily being transported into one of Marriott Bonvoy's all-inclusive destinations. Through this curated experience, the brand is also celebrating the launch of its first all-inclusive Marriott Hotel branded property – opening in Cancun in Q2, 2024.
Wellness: Health and wellness enthusiasts will be thrilled by the addition Ka'Chava, premium nutrition to nourish your body + mind, the all-in-one nutrition shake, and Saje Natural Wellness, 100% natural products for mind, body, and space, designed to fit seamlessly into your routines, elevating your well-being, every day.
Additional Brands: Shoppers can also explore more gift-worthy shopping options from brands such as BÉIS, Katie Kime, Inside Weather, and many more. For the full list of brands in this curation, please visit showfields.com. Don't forget to follow on Instagram for more exciting announcements.
About SHOWFIELDS
Launched in 2019, SHOWFIELDS operates stores in Brooklyn, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles. SHOWFIELDS offers a unique opportunity for brands to run measurable retail campaigns in the world's most desirable retail locations.
