SHOWFIELDS DC Unveils Holiday 2023 Brand Collection

News provided by

SHOWFIELDS

15 Nov, 2023, 13:45 ET

The experiential destination welcomes over fifty new brands to its Georgetown Store

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOWFIELDS DC is thrilled to introduce its latest curation, just in time for the holiday season. This month, over fifty outstanding brands make their debut in-store, offering an eclectic blend of the finest in fashion, beauty, wellness, gifts, and more.

Now approaching its one-year anniversary in Georgetown, SHOWFIELDS will continue to add more brands throughout 2024 and will be hosting its signature programming and activations throughout the holiday season.

Brand Highlights:

Conscious Beauty Curation: A new micro-curation of the best in beauty, the Conscious Beauty Curation will include Verb, CLEAN RESERVE, Stoic Beauty, Day + West, and Blossom Essentials.

Seventh Generation: (COMING SOON) Known for their environmentally conscious and effective household products, Seventh Generation, will have a featured installation in the "Dining Room" of the store. The well-loved brand will showcase already popular products in an interactive display as well as new goods to discover.

Pendleton: Celebrating its 160th anniversary of weaving wool fabrics in the West. This American heritage apparel and home brand will be delighting DC customers with their iconic blankets, classic apparel, and more – just in time for the cold weather ahead.

Ka'Chava: Shoppers will be excited to discover the addition of Ka'Chava. The premium all-in-one nutrition shake to nourish your body + mind.  The perfect plant-based gift for health and wellness enthusiasts.

Hims & Hers: The leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health; Hims & Hers provides virtual access to care for a broad range of conditions - shoppers will be able to explore the Company's over-the-counter products and sign up in-store to start their personalized treatment journey.

Additional Brands: Shoppers can also explore more gift-worthy shopping options from brands such as Saje, Katie Kime, Buddha To Buddha, and many more. For the full list of brands in this curation, please visit showfields.com. Don't forget to follow on Instagram for more exciting announcements.

About SHOWFIELDS

Launched in 2019, SHOWFIELDS operates stores in Brooklyn, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles. SHOWFIELDS offers a unique opportunity for brands to run measurable retail campaigns in the world's most desirable retail locations.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SHOWFIELDS

