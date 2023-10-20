SHOWFIELDS Welcomes JETRO's Test-Marketing Project for Japanese "Takumi" Brands

A Collaboration to Showcase Traditional Japanese Artisanal Craft Brands in SHOWFIELDS' Brooklyn Store

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has unveiled "TAKUMI NEXT," a curated collection of Japanese artisanal brands in partnership with SHOWFIELDS, a US-based experiential department store.

This retail initiative is a key component of TAKUMI NEXT 2023, a comprehensive project designed to support the export of captivating crafts, traditional handicrafts, and everyday essentials from various regions across Japan.

"Takumi" is a Japanese term denoting "master craftsmanship" or "artisan." The project's primary objective is to seamlessly integrate brands embodying the "Takumi" spirit into modern lifestyles and current markets. JETRO is fully committed to supporting these brands in both their sales and PR endeavors, recognizing their exceptional creative talents.

The SHOWFIELDS curation will feature 46 shoppable brands, encompassing a wide array of Japan's renowned crafts, including ceramics, fabrics, paper, incense, and more. Many of these brands emphasize sustainability and the use of local resources.

By introducing these products to the SHOWFIELDS platform, JETRO's aim is to gather valuable data and market insights to facilitate the entry of TAKUMI NEXT brands into the US market. This move will introduce TAKUMI NEXT products to a new US audience, and JETRO aims to gain insights into sales and consumer behavior that will prove beneficial to these emerging brands.

"We're thrilled to partner with JETRO on this project," says SHOWFIELDS co-founder and CEO Tal Zvi Nathanel. "It's an exciting opportunity to present something entirely new to our audiences while also championing these unique artisanal brands as their own curation."

The TAKUMI NEXT curation is now live at SHOWFIELDS Brooklyn, with new brands set to be added during the Holiday season. For more information about the curation, please follow JETRO here.

About the TAKUMI NEXT Initiative

TAKUMI NEXT is an initiative aimed at supporting Japanese brands engaged in crafting cutting-edge technology and design-based crafts and daily goods for expansion in global markets. Beginning in 2019, this year marks the 5th year of tracking a record number of 190 selected companies. With the goal of expanding overseas sales channels for high-value "Made in Japan" products that utilize local resources and technology, the program invites next-generation 'Takumi' companies from all over Japan and provides comprehensive support for overseas sales from management, sales, and PR perspectives.

About SHOWFIELDS

Launched in 2019, SHOWFIELDS operates stores in Brooklyn, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles. SHOWFIELDS offers a unique opportunity for brands to run measurable retail campaigns in the world's most desirable retail locations.

