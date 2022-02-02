ShowHeroes Group continues its global expansion launching in the US and acquiring smartclip LATAM

BERLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShowHeroes Group, a leading global, independent provider of digital video solutions for advertisers and publishers, continues its rapid global growth launching in the US and LATAM markets with the smartclip LATAM acquisition.

The smartclip LATAM acquisition marks the Group's fifth M&A deal in 18 months and comes soon after the successful acquisition of PlayAd Media Group in the Nordics in November last year.



smartclip LATAM, a key player in the Americas with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Perú, delivers advanced online video and CTV advertising solutions. The company draws a total of 1.5 billion CTV ad requests per month and partners with over 200 premium publishers. With 218+ million unique viewers in Latin America as a whole, over 106 million unique viewers in Brazil (82.9% reach) according to Comscore, and reaching 130 million devices on CTV, smartclip LATAM is a leading force in both the CTV and OTT Latin market.

ShowHeroes Group with smartclip LATAM will be able to offer some of the most effective and reliable video solutions in the Americas, both in terms of visibility and format innovation, as well as continue to provide a trusted, brand-safe environment. With this acquisition, ShowHeroes Group will roll out its portfolio of contextual instream video and CTV solutions in the US and LATAM markets, while incorporating smartclip's expertise in CTV to its roster of products and know-how across the globe.

Newly minted Country Manager US Joseph Lospalluto, former EVP Americas at Smart Adserver, has joined the ShowHeroes Group to launch its U.S. branch with offices in NYC, Denver and Miami. With proven expertise in helping European companies penetrate the US market, Lospalluto will confidently lead the group's expansion overseeing all revenue and operations.

Lospalluto adds, "There is an immense opportunity right now with the multicultural community in the US. Following the smartclip LATAM acquisition, we will have the unique proposition of offering the US market not only ShowHeroes' leading video technology and high-quality video content, but also premium audiences out of Central and South America including Brazil."

From smartclip LATAM, Ángel Pascual will take on the role of Regional Director LATAM. Pascual comments: "Joining the ShowHeroes Group allows us to offer our Latin American markets the powerful combination of a programmatic platform and impressive content production via ShowHeroes Studios. Not many other video tech companies provide contextual targeting technology with top-notch, in-house content production. Now with a firm foothold in the US market and the resulting demand, we can offer a 360-degree monetization plan to our premium publishers and partners."



ShowHeroes Group will now operate in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Perú, and Mexico, adding approximately 50 employees to the company, growing its global team to over 300 employees.

Ilhan Zengin, Founder and CEO, ShowHeroes Group:

"Going global and launching ShowHeroes Group in the US and LATAM region will be an important, if not the most important, step so far in the company's history. We're seeing more mergers and acquisitions taking place. Playing an active role in the industry's current phase of consolidation has become key for the growth and positioning of our company. Transforming ShowHeroes into the ShowHeroes Group at the end of 2020 paved the way to successfully close five M&A deals, including smartclip LATAM, making our company a global team of over 300 employees in more than 20 countries. During this short period of time we were able to build an incredible amount of expertise, from looking for synergies and prospecting potential deal targets, performing due diligence and executing acquisitions, to integrations on all organisational levels. On behalf of the ShowHeroes Group, I am very happy to welcome Joseph and Ángel, along with the whole smartclip team, into our family. Joseph and Ángel are both outstanding additions to our leadership team, bringing profound industry knowledge to the table and enabling us to become a global leader in video solutions this year."

A former subsidiary of AtresMedia, smartclip LATAM will now be fully owned and operational under the ShowHeroes Group brand. All services offered to premium publishers and advertisers will continue to be offered while being renamed and integrated into the ShowHeroes Group's global brand "ShowHeroes" in 2022. The brand smartclip LATAM and its solutions will continue to be offered and integrated into ShowHeroes Group's roster of brands and offerings.

About ShowHeroes Group

ShowHeroes Group is a leading global, independent provider of video solutions for digital publishers and advertisers. The company was founded by Ilhan Zengin, Mario Tiedemann, and Dennis Kirschner in 2016 with headquarters in Berlin and employs more than 300 people worldwide in 28 strategic hubs throughout Europe, the Nordics, LATAM, and the US.

Since its inception, ShowHeroes Group has grown both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. According to Deloitte, it is one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Germany and was awarded the "Technology Fast 50" prize in 2021. More information on showheroes-group.com .

About smartclip LATAM

smartclip is shaping the future of advertising providing publishers advanced monetization services and offering advertisers cutting-edge, online video advertising solutions for multiple screens. smartclip LATAM is the market leader in the region in terms of CTV solutions and counts 50 employees operating from offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Perú.

