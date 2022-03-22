Showing Pro Services Launches Mobile App, Bridging Technology Gap for Real Estate Agents

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As buyer demand continues to soar, real estate agents may see upwards of 30 showings a day on a single residential listing. Keeping up with high scheduling demands can be challenging; approving and requesting property showings on the go is essential. Showing Pro Services' new mobile scheduling app is the right solution at the right time. Technology-focused on the user experience with scheduling from the agent's perspective, allowing showing approvals via text message notifications and listings management via mobile device.

Scheduling Made Simple

Who's minding the gap?

The real estate industry has seen an influx of complicated technology tools and systems that require an unfair number of hours to learn and tech know-how to master. According, to NAR, the typical REALTOR® is 52 years of age with a small percentage under 30. Raising the question, when it comes to technology, is there an age gap in real estate? Showing Pro Services' CEO Debbie Remington rejects that notion. Like many, she began a career in real estate in her late 40s. She explains, "Real estate agents approach technology from a very different perspective. We all understand that agents need practical, time-saving tools yet, tech companies too often focus on internal metrics and contextual data." It helps to understand the problem, and 25-year tech-company engineers may not fully understand the challenges agents face.

Is technology pushing agents away?

How much does high tech play a role in the 87% of agents who leave the industry by year five? Begging the question, how much do agents struggle to incorporate technology into their day-to-day lives as agents? Showing Pro Services, Chief Operating Officer David Coben believes that a lack of agent-centered mobile technology is a problem that may contribute to the high turnover. "Many in the industry, regardless of age and experience, struggle to incorporate less than friendly technology into their daily lives." The lack of usability hasn't deterred many in the industry from using technology as leverage to keep agents in complex systems. By simplifying the complicated, Texas-based, Showing Pro Services has a unique approach. They are committed to creating agent-friendly tech that makes life easier for real estate professionals.

There's never enough time, data, or coffee!

In the world of real estate, time is the most valuable commodity. But, in the tech world, data is the real prize. Agents are scrambling to add a few more hours to what can be a very hectic workday. At the same time, tech companies are focused on accumulating more and more data. Showing Pro Services allows users to control the data. A unique approach, and it shows. For additional information about Showing Pro Services, visit https://www.showingproservices.com/

