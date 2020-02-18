ShowMeCables Now Offering L-com Brand Angled USB Cables

The new angled USB cables consist of 315 models with 90-degree or 45-degree angled connectors, USB 2.0 with speeds up to 480 Mbps or USB 3.0 with speeds of 5 Gbps. These angled connectors are less susceptible to strain and breakage of connector wires. They are ideal for tight spaces, allowing for better airflow in the surrounding environment. All the cables in this series are fully shielded.

"The quality of these angled USB cables is unmatched in the current market. This line offers our customers a high-end, space-saving product in a wide selection of models with customizable options, plus same-day shipping," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

For detailed information on this product, please visit https://www.showmecables.com/by-category/cables/usb/angled-usb-assemblies.

For inquiries, ShowMeCables can be contacted at +1-888-519-9505.

About ShowMeCables:

ShowMeCables is a leading eCommerce brand that specializes in providing a large portfolio of in-stock IT, voice, video, and data network cables and connectivity products. ShowMeCables is the chosen supplier for network and IT infrastructure cable assemblies used by professional installers and consumers alike. Backed by a highly knowledgeable support staff of industry experts, the company offers its full inventory of in-stock products while also providing best-in-class customer and technical support. ShowMeCables is an Infinite Electronics company.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same-day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

ShowMeCables

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE ShowMeCables

Related Links

https://www.showmecables.com

