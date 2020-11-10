ShowMeCables Releases New Line of M12 Cables Designed for Demanding Industrial Applications

These new L-com brand M12 cable assemblies were built to endure the harshest environments often found in factory automation, oil and gas, wastewater, process automation and other industrial networking applications where harsh conditions prevail.

Each assembly utilizes a M12 connector that features a secure, screw-down connection to prevent the ingress of liquids and fine particulates that could cripple critical control networks. Options and features include straight wire, Cat5e and Cat6a rated assemblies in IP67, IP68 and IP69K versions. These assemblies are offered with male, female and right-angle connector combinations using A,D and X-coded connectors. Plus, this line includes M12 to M12, M12 to RJ45 and M12 to cut-end options, and even metal armored versions for the most demanding industrial applications.

"Many of our customers are now requiring cable assemblies that can withstand the rigors of industrial networks. To fulfill this need, we have just launched our new lines of M12 cable assemblies that ensure the highest quality connectivity along with same-day shipping to address critical network uptime requirements," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

ShowMeCables new M12 cable assemblies are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

For inquiries, ShowMeCables can be contacted at +1-888-519-9505.

About ShowMeCables:

ShowMeCables is a leading eCommerce brand that specializes in providing a large portfolio of in-stock IT, voice, video, and data network cables and connectivity products. ShowMeCables is the chosen supplier for network and IT infrastructure cable assemblies used by professional installers and consumers alike. Backed by a highly knowledgeable support staff of industry experts, the company offers its full inventory of in-stock products while also providing best-in-class customer and technical support. ShowMeCables is an Infinite Electronics company.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

SOURCE ShowMeCables