ShowMeCables Unveils New Cat6a Slim Patch Cable for High-Quality Networking

A cost-effective and easy network upgrade, the Cat6a slim patch cable is 40% thinner than other Ethernet cables, lending itself to use in tighter spaces without compromising networking speed at 600MHz. Made with pure copper conductors, performance and security are enhanced over other cables made of copper clad aluminum. Available in multiple colors and lengths, this patch cable is outfitted with an RJ45 connector on each end. Thinner patch cables equate to better airflow without crowding and overheating. They can also enhance your network, make the most of your server room and clear up space.

"Our Cat6a slim line of cables is a great choice for anyone dealing with high volumes of cables. They use 28 AWG wire instead of the typical 24 AWG, resulting in almost half the outer diameter of your typical Cat6a cable without sacrificing speed or reliability," said David Gust, Product Manager.

Customers are standing behind this product as well, remarking on how thin the cables are and how little space they consume.

For detailed information on this product, please visit https://www.showmecables.com/by-category/cables/cat5e-cat6-cat7/cat6a-cat7-ethernet-cables/cat6a-slim-booted-patch-cable.

For inquiries, ShowMeCables can be contacted at +1-888-519-9505

