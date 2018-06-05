Showpad Acquires LearnCore to Deliver the Industry's First Integrated Sales Enablement Platform

With this acquisition, Showpad is leading the industry with a holistic approach to sales excellence and the buying experience, providing an integrated solution for B2B sales and marketing teams who currently must purchase sales content, readiness and engagement solutions from multiple vendors.

Sales training and coaching is essential for a better buyer experience

A superior buying experience is built on a foundation of sales excellence: smart and skilled salespeople who add value by delivering relevant information and insights to buyers. LearnCore empowers salespeople with modern training and coaching software so they have the knowledge and skills to lead informed discussions with buyers as part of a more engaging and valuable buying experience.

"Buyers today demand valuable content, engaging digital experiences, and knowledgeable salespeople. Adding LearnCore to the Showpad portfolio adds not only powerful sales readiness capabilities, but also a rich set of data and insights to continually improve the relevance and effectiveness of salespeople," said Pieterjan Bouten, CEO of Showpad. "Showpad's vision is that the best buyer experience wins. This acquisition brings us to the cutting edge of empowering marketing and sales to sell the way buyers want to buy. With the new capabilities LearnCore brings, we'll continue to innovate and offer our customers a strategic advantage to be a winner not only today, but also tomorrow."

The power of an integrated and open sales enablement platform

LearnCore and Showpad's combined platform will leverage advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to optimize marketing's investment in content, deliver relevant content recommendations for sales, and improve the skills of sales teams through personalized training and coaching at scale. With a unified content repository and administration capabilities designed to support global enterprises, Showpad will offer a fully integrated user experience for sales and marketing professionals. In addition to providing a unified platform, Showpad and LearnCore will also continue to integrate with other leading sales and marketing technologies including those in the content and readiness spaces.

"We couldn't be more excited to join the Showpad team," said Vishal Shah, CEO of LearnCore. "There is a clear need for a better sales experience, which can only happen when marketing and sales align to engage with buyers in a way that delivers value and differentiation. Showpad has a strong record of product innovation and is clearly executing to become a game-changing company that's redefining how companies sell and market their products. The combination of LearnCore and Showpad will significantly accelerate time to revenue for all our customers."

"As a customer of both Showpad and LearnCore, it's clear this acquisition is greater than the sum of its parts," said Russell Wurth, Vice President of Solutions Management at Optiv. "We've long recognized the benefit of Showpad's sales content and engagement solutions and LearnCore's training and coaching software. Bringing these solutions together in a single platform will offer an even better experience for Optiv's customers who expect our sales team to always be experts and up to date with the latest solutions in information security."

Showpad has been driving better buyer experiences since 2011 as an innovator in the sales enablement market, which Aragon Research expects to be worth $5 billion by 2021. This acquisition continues an impressive string of accomplishments and growth for Showpad. Over the past year, the company launched Experiences and Shared Spaces, the industry's only sales engagement features specifically designed to deliver the best buyer experience. Showpad expanded its operations with new offices in Amsterdam, Munich, and Chicago, and hired Jason Holmes, former COO of Marketo, as President and COO and Don Matejko, former Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Field Operations at SAP Hybris, as Chief Revenue Officer.

The combined company will have 350 employees globally, and is on track to grow revenue 100 percent in 2018. LearnCore also bolsters Showpad's growing roster of global enterprise customers with companies including Verizon, Box, CDW, Informatica and RSA Security.

To learn more about Showpad and LearnCore's combined capabilities, visit www.showpad.com/learncore.

About Showpad

Showpad delivers sales content, readiness, and buyer engagement solutions through the industry's first integrated sales enablement platform. Bridging the gap between sales and marketing, Showpad enables companies to drive more revenue faster by empowering sales and marketing to sell the way buyers want to buy. Founded in 2011, with headquarters in Ghent and Chicago and offices in London, Munich, San Francisco, and Portland, Showpad serves more than 1,000 customers across the globe, including Johnson & Johnson, BASF, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm, Bridgestone, Prudential, Honeywell and Merck. To learn more about Showpad, visit http://www.showpad.com or follow Showpad on Twitter and LinkedIn.

