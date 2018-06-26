Showpad Introduces Partner Program and 10 New Integrations to Extend the Power of its Open Sales Enablement Platform

"As buyers increasingly make purchase decisions based on experience, there is a growing opportunity for our partners to deliver sales enablement solutions based on the Showpad platform," said Pieterjan Bouten, CEO of Showpad. "And as marketing and sales technology stacks become more complex, customers need a sales enablement platform that seamlessly integrates with the technologies they rely on. The Showpad Partner Program extends the power of our open platform with integrations with the leading sales and marketing technologies and a select group of solution providers to help our customers deliver the best buyer experience."

Solutions Partners Deliver Differentiated Buying Experiences that Transform Selling

With Showpad, global Solutions Partners such as Deloitte and regional Solutions Partners such as BBC and PopComms can deliver innovative solutions to differentiate the selling experience for their customers. Additionally, Solutions Partners provide expertise in industry-specific solutions and major initiatives such as digital transformation, which are particularly valued by enterprise clients. The Showpad Partner Program gives Solutions Partners the technology, strategies and services to win large contracts.

"The key to digital transformation is bringing together the technology, processes and people to deliver a truly integrated solution for digital selling," said Mike Jortberg, Practice Area Director at Slalom. "Through our partnership with Showpad, we're helping customers leverage both the best technology and the best expertise to create unmatched buyer experiences for our customers."

"We initially chose Showpad because it armed our global sales team with up-to-date content and customer insights which enabled them to be more effective,"said Amit Dua, Global Marketing Strategy Leader at GE Healthcare. "Now, we're leveraging Showpad's Partner Program to identify Solutions Partners who will help us bring content based stories to life, so we can enable our sales team to provide incredible customer experiences across channels, especially in the field."

Technology Partners Increase Customers, Adoption and Value

Technology Partners extend the value of their technologies through integrations with the Showpad platform. Showpad Technology Partners include leading sales and marketing technology providers in categories such as CRM, CMS, and Digital Asset Management.

New integrations from 10 technology providers including Salesforce and leading CMS solutions such as Microsoft Sharepoint, Box, DropBox, Google Drive, Widen, and Bynder are now generally available.

"By integrating with Showpad, Technology Partners have the opportunity to increase adoption of their products and reach new customers in the growing sales enablement market, which Aragon Research projects to be worth five billion by 2021," furthered Gauri Chawla, Head of Global Business Development and Alliances at Showpad. "We're excited about the competitive advantage and additional value the Showpad Partner Program will provide our partners and our customers."

To learn more about Showpad's Partner Program, visit www.showpad.com/partners.

About Showpad

Showpad delivers the industry's only sales enablement platform that combines sales content, readiness, and engagement. Bridging the gap between sales and marketing, Showpad enables companies to drive more revenue faster by empowering sales and marketing to sell the way buyers want to buy. Founded in 2011, with headquarters in Ghent and Chicago and offices in London, Munich, San Francisco, and Portland, Showpad serves more than 1,000 customers across the globe, including GE Healthcare, Samsung, Xerox, Fujifilm, Prudential, Honeywell and Merck. To learn more about Showpad, visit http://www.showpad.com or follow Showpad on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kyle Rall

Walker Sands Communications

kyle.rall@walkersands.com

312-964-9114

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/showpad-introduces-partner-program-and-10-new-integrations-to-extend-the-power-of-its-open-sales-enablement-platform-300672117.html

SOURCE Showpad

Related Links

http://www.showpad.com

