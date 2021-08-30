Showpad Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Showpad , a global revenue enablement technology leader, has been included among 15 total vendors in the August 2021 Gartner "Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms."

According to the Market Guide report, "Gartner estimates that revenue in the sales enablement market came to $1.7 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately 12.1% over the prior year." The shift to hybrid and digital selling–along with the evolved needs and expectations of today's informed buyers–has driven this industry growth. According to McKinsey , 83% of B2B decision makers see staying power with the new hybrid sales model. Sales and marketing leaders have had to reconfigure their tech stacks to ensure they can support this evolved model.

While sales enablement is the traditional approach, revenue enablement is emerging with the focus on enabling all individuals in revenue roles to drive more engaging interactions with buyers. Revenue enablement in particular is on the rise, as organizations increasingly look to enable all revenue teams–not just sellers–with relevant digital content, training, and coaching in order to meet buyer expectations and compete with other modern selling organizations. As the authors of the Market Guide mention, "tools often focus on sellers, but these tools can and are being used to train customer-facing, revenue generating employees such as customer success and sales engineers."

"As organizations continue to work digitally and in hybrid environments, it's crucial to equip revenue teams with a complete revenue enablement platform as part of their core tech stack. Where Showpad really stands out in the industry is our focus on enabling not just sellers, but all revenue employees," said Louis Jonckheere, co-founder, president, and chief product officer of Showpad. "This momentum and growth in the market doesn't come as a surprise to us as modern organizations need to invest in revenue enablement in order to thrive in all sales interactions. We believe our recognition in this Market Guide report confirms our position as a leading platform in enabling modern go-to-market teams to deliver the best buyer experiences."

The digital overhaul that has disrupted the sales space seems to only have just begun. Gartner predicts that "by 2025, 80% of B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers will occur in digital channels."

"We have found in our own research that 92% of leaders from B2B organizations think that remote workforces will remain the norm," said Jonckheere. "Modern selling is hybrid and non-linear, and successful revenue teams guide the buyer from start to finish on their sales journeys. With tools like Showpad's Shared Spaces and MeetingIQ, along with mediums like video which allow for the creation of more engaging content, revenue teams have the resources and potential to create personalized experiences for buyers. We're prepared to continue to deliver a platform that empowers modern revenue teams to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of their buyers."

To get a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner "Market Guide for Sales Engagement Platforms," visit https://www.showpad.com/reports/gartner-market-guide-2021/.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms, Melissa Hilbert, Mark Paine, Alastair Woolcock, Doug Bushee, 17 August 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Showpad

Showpad is a global leader in revenue enablement technology, providing teams with a modern selling solution for maximizing hybrid sales. In more than 50 countries, customers rely on the Showpad platform to empower their teams to be at their best.



Showpad has been named a Strong Performer by Forrester's Wave for Sales Content Solutions, recognized as a top 10 software company by G2, and listed in Deloitte's Fast 50 and Inc Magazine's 2019 Best Workplaces. Learn more at Showpad.com.

Contact: Jillian Valdes, [email protected]

SOURCE Showpad

Related Links

www.showpad.com

