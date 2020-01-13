ShowPlace ICON Theatres Introduces Extras Plus, A New Monthly Movie Membership Program

One 2D movie ticket each month, with waived upgrade fee to the VIP • ICONX large premium format

ICONX large premium format Unused tickets roll over and never expire for active members

Additional tickets at the member price of $9.99 each, including a companion ticket, from within the Atom app

each, including a companion ticket, from within the Atom app Ability to reserve tickets in advance with NO online fees

Half off 3D fees

PLUS, a 20 percent discount at concessions and Lobby Lounge restaurants (excludes alcohol and special offers)

Guests may access an Extras Plus membership by visiting the ShowPlace ICON Theatres website at www.showplaceicon.com/extrasplus and follow the steps to download the Atom app for iOS or Android devices.

"We designed Extras Plus as an elevated membership for our 450,000 Extras members who enjoy our enhanced moviegoing experience," said ShowPlace ICON CEO Tony Kerasotes. "By teaming up with Atom Tickets, we knew we would be able to offer our guests a convenient and affordable way to easily access the ShowPlace ICON experience."

"ShowPlace ICON Theatres has been a great partner to work with as we prepared to launch their Extra Plus membership service; they were determined to make this offering stand out from others especially with a compelling price," said Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets. "We're confident movie fans will love the ease and functionality of Atom's app, from browsing movies to reserving tickets."

For more information, guests are encouraged to visit www.showplaceicon.com/extrasplus.

About ShowPlace ICON Theatres

ShowPlace ICON Theatres operates 6 locations across the country, with a new location opening in early 2020 in Tysons Corner, VA, with a total of 74 screens, including 11 VIP•ICONX screens, which include reserved heated recliners, 4K Laser projection and Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

As one of the nation's oldest theater chain, with over 110 years of experience in the movie industry, ShowPlace ICON Theatres continues to be a trailblazer and influencer in the moviegoing experience. Originating in 1909 as a nickelodeon in Illinois before evolving into one of the largest national circuits, third generation owners, brothers Tony and Dean Kerasotes have since created ShowPlace ICON Theatres as a boutique collection of luxury theatres that reimagines the art of movie-going and gives the utmost care and attention to both technology and amenities.

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing platform. Backed by Lionsgate, Disney, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

Media Contacts:

Jim Nowicki

ShowPlace ICON Theatres

(312) 766-3373

JNowicki@kerasotes.com

Kristen Morquecho

Atom Tickets

Kristen.morquecho@atomtickets.com

