Showroom.fm Launches to Help Retailers Tell the Internet What's on Display in Their Stores

A new platform helps physical retailers to publish what's on display, enabling AI assistants and search engines to answer precisely: "Where can I try this today?"

BERLIN, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Showroom.fm today announced the launch of its platform that enables physical retailers to publish their on-display inventory in a standardized, AI-readable format. As consumers increasingly turn to AI instead of browsing websites, retailers face a visibility gap: AI systems currently have no structured data showing what is on display in stores. Showroom.fm closes this gap by giving retailers a simple, unified way to create and publish this information so it can be understood by AI assistants and search engines.

Solving Brick-and-Mortar Retail's Core Visibility Gap: Making On-Display Items Discoverable

Most retailers maintain inventory in POS or merchandise systems, but these systems do not track what is physically placed on the showroom floor. "On display" information is rarely published as structured data today - leaving physical retail almost entirely undiscoverable to AI.

Showroom.fm provides retailers with:

A free account to test the platform with up to 10 on-display items

to test the platform with up to 10 on-display items A simple dashboard to upload, edit, and maintain showroom items

to upload, edit, and maintain showroom items Standardized structured data built on schema.org conventions

built on schema.org conventions AI-ready "on display" object feeds that external systems can read instantly Manufacturers can import feeds to answer customer inquiries more accurately Web agencies can use these feeds to build pages, campaigns, and brand worlds around the on-display concept

that external systems can read instantly Embeddable showroom modules for the retailer's own website

for the retailer's own website Object-level timestamps that signal data freshness and reliability to AI systems

that signal data freshness and reliability to AI systems Optional API access for automated updates at scale

Retailers can update their showroom in minutes without technical knowledge, with changes reflected instantly.

Built With Manufacturers in Mind

Showroom.fm enables manufacturers and agents to:

Co-curate on display inventory

Sponsor selected retailers for increased visibility

Bringing "On Display" to the Web's Open Core Data Standard

The launch of showroom.fm aligns with an important evolution in schema.org, the open structured-data framework used across the global web by search engines and AI assistants. Showroom.fm proposed the concept of an "on display" property for schema.org. This concept was refined within the schema.org community and accepted as the new property name displayLocation, which has been merged into the schema.org code base and is now scheduled for public release.

Retailers, manufacturers, museums, and the general public are invited to express their support for the release at www.displaylocation.org.

The upcoming release of displayLocation will allow any website owner to communicate on-display items using standardized structured data.

Showroom.fm is the world's first platform built around this new capability, enabling retailers and manufacturers to publish authoritative "on display" information in a consistent, machine-readable format.

"Most physical stores still have no practical way to keep the internet updated on what's actually on display," said Vasco Sommer-Nunes, founder of showroom.fm. "Consumers want to experience high-ticket items like furniture, cars, or luxury goods before they buy them - but AI systems have very little structured data to work with. Showroom.fm gives retailers a simple way to publish what's on their floor today."

About showroom.fm

Showroom.fm is a Berlin-based platform that enables physical retailers to make their in-store inventory visible online in a structured, AI-ready format. Retailers use showroom.fm to maintain accurate, up-to-date showroom feeds that search engines, AI assistants, manufacturers, and web agencies can reliably consume. These standardized "on display" feeds allow manufacturers to support their retailer networks, serve customer inquiries and enable agencies to build pages, campaigns, and brand experiences around live showroom data.

Media Contact

Vasco Sommer-Nunes, Founder

Web: https://www.showroom.fm

Press kit: https://www.showroom.fm/media/press-kit

Email: [email protected] Phone: +49 30 22908290

Berlin, Germany

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/showroom-fm/r/showroom-fm-launches-to-help-retailers-tell-the-internet-what-s-on-display-in-their-stores,c4276069

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/24009/4276069/3820889.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE showroom.fm