SHOWRUNNER Releases 2023 State Of Virtual Production Report

Surveys of Film Professionals And Studio Owners Reveal Massive Growth And Polarized Attitudes Toward The High-Tech Filmmaking Trend

CHICAGO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results released today from a set of surveys of Hollywood film producers, directors, and studio owners reveal how the film industry is responding to the growing trend of virtual production. The surveys were conducted by film-tech outfit SHOWRUNNER ( https://showrunner.tech ). The 25-page State of Virtual Production Report is the first-of-its kind in the industry.

Nearly 800 filmmakers were surveyed, along with 72 virtual production facilities operators. Insights from the report include:

The State of Virtual Production 2023: A 25-Page Report

More than 60% of working film producers anticipate doing at least a little virtual production work in 2023.

Nearly 80% of virtual production studio owners anticipate booking more work this year than last year.

A majority of virtual production professionals are both excited about the future of virtual production and unsatisfied with many of the current tools to do it.

About one-third of virtual production work currently being produced is for car/auto shoots. Film and TV projects each make up nearly 20%, with commercials, music videos, and live events making up the rest.

"Virtual production is one of the fastest-growing trends in filmmaking right now," says SHOWRUNNER's Chief Executive, Shane Snow. "But as the data shows, the industry needs to make sure the hype translates into tools and education that make filmmakers confident that they can actually do virtual production well."

The full report is available at https://showrunner.tech/state-of-virtual-production-2023

About SHOWRUNNER: SHOWRUNNER is a Chicago-based technology company that builds "smart studio" tools, including virtual production management and remote studio control software. The company's advisory board includes former executives from Netflix, HBO, and IBM Watson.

