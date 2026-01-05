ShowSeeker and Innovar Solutions Combine to Reimagine Ad Sales Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShowSeeker, the ad tech company behind Pilot®, a cloud-based campaign and order management platform, today announced that it has combined with Innovar Solutions, an operational improvement firm known for bringing transformative processes and systems to the media and advertising industry.

Operating under the ShowSeeker name, the combined organization unifies its complementary strengths, marking a meaningful step forward in delivering stronger, industry-leading solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of media businesses.

"There has been a natural alignment in the work ShowSeeker and Innovar have been doing for years," said Dave Hardy, Vice President and General Manager of ShowSeeker, which was acquired last year by Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications. "Both companies have curated value to the industry and put forth purpose-built systems. Now, as one, we can further expand, modernize, and deploy smarter solutions that make work much easier for our clients."

The combination lays the foundation for a comprehensive, end-to-end media intelligence solution with key benefits focused on:

A streamlined product suite that merges Order Management and Creative Management into a single system and can manage the complete ad sales process for linear, streaming, and other CTV inventory. This includes a modular product approach that allows organizations to adopt the full suite or integrate components that best support their existing workflows.

that merges Order Management and Creative Management into a single system and can manage the complete ad sales process for linear, streaming, and other CTV inventory. This includes a modular product approach that allows organizations to adopt the full suite or integrate components that best support their existing workflows. Improved agency automation that will significantly reduce manual entry by automating the exchange of new orders, makegoods, and revisions. Native functionality in Pilot will allow users to manage agency orders directly, eliminating the need for a middle layer.

The first phase of this combined roadmap is Creative Management, a process historically segmented from order management due to limitations in legacy traffic and scheduling systems. With enhanced API support and updated system capabilities, users can further automate their ad operations. Future initiatives will include enhancements to the overall media buying workflow, including content, inventory, rate card, and breaks management.

More information about ShowSeeker can be found at www.showseeker.com.

ShowSeeker, a Spectrum Reach company, delivers cloud-based campaign management, planning, and workflow solutions for the media industry. Its flagship platform, Pilot, streamlines the advertising sales lifecycle, from proposal creation through campaign reporting, and provides powerful, integrated audience insights to help clients maximize ROI and operational efficiency. Additional information about ShowSeeker can be found at showseeker.com .

