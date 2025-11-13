Showtime Sound Provides Production for G.E.M.'s Record-Breaking "I Am Gloria World Tour"

Local Production Company Supports Chinese Pop Star on Record-Breaking Tour

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 comes to a close, the Showtime Sound LLC team of Frederick, Maryland has been reflecting on some of the highlights of the year. For an event production company like Showtime, no day is ever the same. The company has had a number of great experiences providing audio, video, lighting, staging, transportation, and backline for a variety of live events on a local and national level. Their client list encompasses segments like corporate, comedy, education, fundraising, and even sporting events. But of course, live music is the heartbeat of Showtime's business. They had a chance to make history in 2025 with one such client.

Artist G.E.M.'s "I Am Gloria World Tour" broke multiple records this year and became not only the most attended tour by a Chinese female artist, but also the fourth highest-grossing tour by a female artist in ever. The Showtime Sound LLC team supported G.E.M. with lighting, audio, and backline production for her North American tour dates. With stops at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, Barclays Center in New York City, NY, and the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada, this elaborate show was as impressive as G.E.M. herself.

G.E.M. is known for her diverse musical style, which blends Mandopop, Western pop, and R&B, along with influences from her multicultural upbringing and international collaborations. Since the Chinese singer-songwriter performs everything from high-energy dance tracks to powerful ballads, the show tech and team had to be prepared for an expansive range. Pat Fisher, Showtime General Manager, stepped into the role of Production Manager for this Tour. Fisher explains, "The G.E.M. tour was unlike anything we have ever done, so I decided to take on the role of Production Manager, overseeing the integration of all production partners to achieve the unique vision for this artist."

Though she is only 34 years old, G.E.M. has received great acclaim during her career. In 2016, G.E.M. became the only Asian artist featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and in 2018, she was included as number 34 on BBC's 100 Women list of the most influential women in the world. She has won numerous awards for her work, including 16 IFPI Hong Kong Sales Awards, 12 RTHK Top 10 Gold Song Awards, 13 Metro Radio Mandarin Music Awards, 1 Golden Melody Award, and 1 MTV Europe Music Award. Showtime was proud to help this artist showcase her talents here in North America.

Special thanks to the artist, industry partners, and the incredible Showtime team that made this record-breaking G.E.M. tour possible. There is no doubt that for the Showtime Sound LLC team, this will be a tour to remember.

ABOUT SHOWTIME SOUND LLC

Showtime Sound LLC is a full-service event production company located in Frederick, Maryland that provides a wide range of audio, lighting, video, staging, and backline for any size event or venue. The Showtime team specializes in production integration. They design, build, and move events from large clubs to touring arenas to outdoor stadiums. From start to finish, Showtime Sound LLC provides turn-key event production. https://www.showtimesoundllc.com

More details on G.E.M. can be found at https://www.iamgem.com

