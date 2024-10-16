SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios Announce Voter Turnout Campaign to Close Nearly 10% Voting Gap for Millions of Community College Students Nationwide

Community College Vote '24 Campaign will boost new voter turnout at more than 100 schools across 23 states with support from The Executive Leadership Council and in partnership with ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, League of Women Voters, More Than A Vote, Poder Latinx, Poderistas, Students Learn Students Vote Coalition, UnidosUS, VoteRiders and When We All Vote

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios today announced the Community College Vote '24 campaign, building on the global media company's longstanding commitment to driving new and young voters to the polls by reaching a group that has been widely under-resourced: community college students.

There is a significant discrepancy between voter turnout for students from two-year schools and those attending public four-year universities. In 2020, community college students – representing approximately one-third of U.S. postsecondary students at the time – had a national voting rate nearly 10 percentage points lower than students at public four-year universities in the last presidential election.

Through grants and programming, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment will provide support to more than 100 community colleges across 23 states through partnerships with ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, League of Women Voters, More Than A Vote, Poder Latinx, Poderistas, Students Learn Students Vote Coalition, VoteRiders and When We All Vote.

The Community College Vote '24 campaign builds upon the entertainment brand's April 2024 announcement with Levi Strauss & Co. and Lyft, and a coalition of companies, to close the community college voter gap by turning out 500,000 new community college voters by 2028.

"Community college students represent a significant portion of the electorate, but they face unique barriers to voting," said Brianna Cayo Cotter, SVP of Social Impact at SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios. "With the Community College Vote '24 campaign, we're focused on breaking down those barriers by working with local and national partners to ensure every student has the tools and information they need to cast their vote. Our goal is to empower the students at these 100+ community colleges to make their voices heard by participating in our democracy, and in doing so, strengthen the democratic process for all."

"Community colleges help make higher education attainable for millions of people who otherwise wouldn't have access," said SLSV Coalition Co-founder and Executive Director Clarissa Unger. "Thanks to support from partners like MTV, Levi Strauss & Co., and other companies in the Community College Commitment, we helped more than 200 community colleges host mobilizations that celebrate and encourage democratic engagement in their communities, showing their students that their voices matter and deserve to be heard alongside all students and citizens of our country."

"This year -- and every year -- we are proud to partner with community colleges to ensure students are registered and ready to vote. As part of the Community College Vote '24 campaign, we're supporting more community college campuses than ever before – nearly 300 across the country – to get students excited about using the power of their voices and voting in this critical election year," said Jen Domagal-Goldman, Executive Director of ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.

Access to voting information on community college campuses is critical to ensuring that young people of all backgrounds have a voice in this election, as community colleges represent more than 10 million students and are traditionally more diverse than four-year colleges and universities. Among the full undergraduate student population, community colleges account for 39% of Black students, 48% of Hispanic students, 34% of AAPI students, and 52% of Native American students.

In addition to SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios' sizable contributions to these efforts, MTV has also partnered with The Executive Leadership Council, the pre-eminent non-profit membership organization of more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors representing the largest companies and major firms dedicated to the growth and development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. This fall, MTV, The ELC, and their partners will support:

Additionally, in April 2024, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment, in partnership with Levi's®, the Students Learn Students Vote Coalition, the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, Good Trouble Collaborative, and the American Association of Community Colleges, launched the Community College Concert Competition. In addition to the 100+ community colleges receiving support through the activations above, nearly 150 participating community colleges that host qualified registration drives or voter education events entered to win this live, on-campus Vote Early concert. Austin Community College District won the flagship event featuring the powerhouse vocalist and songwriter, Jessie Murph, who also performed last month at the 2024 VMAs.

Full list of Community College Campuses with Vote '24 Activations (this does not include all colleges who entered the Community College Concert Competition) :

Arizona

Chandler- Gilbert Community College

College Cochise County Community College District

College District Diné College

Eastern Arizona College

Estrella Mountain Community College

Glendale Community College

Mesa Community College

Paradise Valley Community College

Pima Community College , Desert Vista Campus

, Desert Vista Campus Pima Community College , West Campus

, West Campus Rio Salado College , Tempe Campus

, Tempe Campus Scottsdale Community College

South Mountain Community College

California

College of the Canyons

College of the Redwoods

College of the Sequoias Community College

Community College Community College of Marin

Fresno City College

Los Medanos College

MiraCosta College

Connecticut

CT State Middlesex

Florida

Broward College , Central Campus

, Central Campus Broward College , South Campus

, South Campus Eastern Florida State College, Cocoa Campus

Eastern Florida State College, Melbourne Campus

Hillsborough Community College , Brandon Campus

, Hillsborough Community College , Dale Mabry Campus

, Hillsborough Community College , Ybor Campus

, Indian River State College

Miami Dade College-North

Miami Dade College-Wolfson

Pasco Hernando State College , East Campus

, East Campus Pasco Hernando State College , Porter Campus

, Pasco Hernando State College , West Campus

, West Campus Seminole State College , Altamonte Campus

, Altamonte Campus Seminole State College , Oviedo Campus

, Oviedo Campus Seminole State College , Samford Campus

, State College of Florida , Venice

of , Suncoast Technical College

Valencia College

Georgia

Albany Technical College

Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Atlanta Technical College

Chattahoochee Technical College

Georgia Northwestern Technical College , Rome Campus

, Rome Campus Georgia Northwestern Technical College , Whitfield County Campus

Illinois

Harold Washington College

Kennedy-King College

Malcolm X College

Prairie State College

Rock Valley College

Truman College

Wilbur Wright College

Massachusetts

Middlesex Community College

Michigan

Delta College

Grand Rapids Community College

Northwest Michigan College, Aero Park Campus

College, Aero Park Campus Northwest Michigan College-Haggerty Center

Northwest Michigan College, Main Campus

College, Main Campus Oakland Community College

Schoolcraft College

Washtenaw Community College

Minnesota

Century College

Central Lakes College

Inver Hills Community College

Lake Superior College

Minnesota State College Southeast

North Hennepin Community College

Mississippi

Coahoma Community College

Montana

Flathead Valley Community College

Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College

North Carolina

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College

Central Carolina Community College

Craven Community College

College Guilford County Community College

College Edgecombe Community College

Forsyth Technical Community College

Nash Community College

Rowan- Cabarrus Community College

College Wake Technical Community College

Nebraska

Central Technical Community College

Nebraska Indian Community College

Nevada

Truckee Meadows Community College

New Jersey

Middlesex College

College Hudson County Community College

New York

Borough of Manhattan Community College, CUNY

College, CUNY Broome Community College , SUNY

, Kingsborough Community College

Ohio

Cuyahoga Community College District

District Owens Community College

Oklahoma

Rose State College

Pennsylvania

Community College of Allegheny County

Community College of Philadelphia

Delaware County Community College , Main Campus

, Main Campus Delaware County Community College , Southeast Center

, Delaware County Community College , Upper Darby Center

, Upper Darby Center Harrisburg Area Community College , Gettysburg Campus

, Gettysburg Campus Harrisburg Area Community College , York Campus

, Luzerne County Community College

Texas

Austin Community College District, Eastview Campus

District, Eastview Campus Austin Community College District, Highland Campus

District, Highland Campus Austin Community College District, Rio Grande Campus

District, Rio Grande Campus Austin Community College District, Riverside Campus

District, Riverside Campus Central Texas College

Odessa College

San Antonio College

Texarkana College

Texas South Community College

Western Texas College

Virginia

Southwest Virginia Community College

Washington

Whatcom Community College

Yakima Community College

Wisconsin

Chippewa Valley Technical College

Madison Area Technical College

Milwaukee Area Technical College

Northwood Technical College

UW-Whitewater at Rock County

Western Technical College

With more than 40 million Gen Zers eligible to vote in the 2024 election, MTV Entertainment Studios is continuing its mission to empower young and new voters, a commitment that began in 1992 with the first-of-its-kind "Choose or Lose" campaign that explained the political process to young people. These efforts continued with the passage of the Motor Voter Act in 1993, when the brand's partnership with nonprofit Rock the Vote included PSAs with stars like Madonna asking young people to call their representatives to pass the legislation that simplified the voter registration process for anybody who applied for or renewed a driver's license. In 2020, MTV founded Vote Early Day, a national holiday that has helped millions of people vote early. This election cycle's commitment to close the nearly 10 percentage point voter turnout gap between students at community colleges and students at public four-year institutions marks a new frontier in ensuring that young and new voters have the access and resources they need to make their voices heard in the democratic process.

