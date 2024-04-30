SHPE Hosts Inaugural Hill Day to Solve STEM Workforce Shortage with Members of Congress

Legislators met with Hispanic students and professionals in STEM on Capitol Hill to discuss plans to boost the United States' STEM talent pipeline.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During its inaugural Hill Day, SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers) met with members of Congress from both parties and their senior staff in Washington on April 17 to advocate for investments in STEM education for Hispanics, one of the STEM workforce's largest untapped resources.

A delegation of nearly 70 student and professional members met with 10 members of Congress and the staff of 65 additional legislators, discussing strategies to solve the STEM workforce shortage and meet the increasing demands of STEM industries, emerging technologies and national security interests.

"We expect 10.9 million job openings in STEM by 2031 and Hispanics are well-suited to meet this workforce demand, but only with federal investments aimed at improving K-12, higher education and professional development programs," said Mariana Acuña, SHPE's Director of Government Relations and Public Affairs. "The STEM workforce is shrinking and the Hispanic population is growing. SHPE is closing the gap to avert economic and national security crises."

Serving as testaments of success, SHPE constituents suggested that federal investments targeting improvements in STEM education and workforce development should consider prioritizing community-based 501(c)(3) organizations as key recipients of competitive grant funding. Members of Congress and their staff were generally supportive of this proposal, recognizing SHPE's impact on society and its potential to optimize its outreach and influence within the Hispanic and STEM communities with direct funding.

"The CHIPS and Science Act is one of the most critical federal investments dedicated to advancing STEM education and diversity in STEM," Acuña said. "While current proposals under the National Science Foundation target the same goals SHPE strives to fulfill within the Hispanic community, we recommend sustainable engagement with community-based organizations to ensure investments are allocated where needed most."

Kylie Patterson, Chief Opportunity and Inclusion Officer at CHIPS for America, U.S. Department of Commerce, attended SHPE's congressional reception in Washington and recognized the power of community-based organizations in boosting the STEM workforce.

"One of the primary objectives of the CHIPS for America program is to create opportunities for economic development and growth," Patterson said. "By being intentional in our community engagement efforts, we can bridge the gap in education and skills in communities with untapped potential, enhancing their prospects for economic mobility while inspiring future generations to pursue careers in STEM."

SHPE also voiced support for the Hispanic Educational Resources and Empowerment Act (HERE), Keep STEM Talent Act and Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act.

Delegates shared their personal experiences and professional trajectories as Hispanics in STEM with Democratic and Republican offices, demonstrating the value of community-based organizations in solving the STEM gap. SHPE boasts a graduation rate of 87.7% compared to the 50% national average and adds approximately 3,000 highly qualified individuals to the U.S. workforce each year.

"Involving Hispanics in STEM is vital for advancing our domestic economy, enhancing global competitiveness and meeting workforce demands," said Monique Herrera, SHPE's Chief External Relations Officer.

"SHPE remains committed to expanding its reach to all Hispanics, including first-generation college students, individuals with disabilities, people from low-income backgrounds, residents of remote areas, community college attendees and aspiring service members," Herrera continued. "These concerted efforts are building a robust domestic pipeline of STEM talent, promoting innovation and strengthening our workforce for years to come."

