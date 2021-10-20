SHPE: Leading Hispanics In STEM Elevates Dr. Chris Wilkie to Chief Executive Officer

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SHPE (The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers) has named Dr. Chris Miguel Wilkie as their Chief Executive Officer effective today. Dr. Wilkie spent the last four years serving as SHPE's Chief Operating Officer, making him uniquely qualified to immediately capitalize on the momentum of growth and national impact the organization achieved during the leadership of the previous CEO, Raquel Tamez.

Dr. Chris Wilkie named SHPE Chief Executive Officer

SHPE's Board of Directors brought in global management consulting firm, Korn Ferry, to conduct an extensive, countrywide executive search for Ms. Tamez's successor. They were tasked with finding someone to be not only the lead executive, but also the chief ambassador. They needed someone who was ready and capable to guide an already thriving organization to the next level of strategic development and transformation. And to accomplish this, they required a candidate with a deep knowledge of departments, core programs, operations, and business plans.

It was a tall order, but after a thorough and extensive research and interview process, "The perfect candidate was already among our ranks," Miguel Alemañy, SHPE's interim CEO and current Board Chair, says. "We [the SHPE Board] were incredibly impressed with Chris' understanding and vision for the organization. He has ambitious and exciting goals for the coming years. And the best part? We know he can achieve them! His ability to get the work done and advocate for our mission has been demonstrated time and time again in his position as COO."

Dr. Wilkie has over 20 years of experience in the nonprofit industry, and is a subject matter expert in operational excellence, change management, nonprofit compliance, and research-based programming. Prior to SHPE, Chris was the AVP of Regulatory, Oversight, and Monitoring for SourceAmerica, a national nonprofit that creates employment opportunities for people with significant disabilities. He began his nonprofit executive career in public health, expanding his reach by becoming an entrepreneur: launching his own consulting company, working with county health departments, public independent school districts, and nonprofit organizations across Texas.

After four years as COO, Chris strongly believes that true allyship can yield the most remarkable results. And you need to look no further than the success he's realized at SHPE for proof. Revenue, event attendance, and membership have all grown to record numbers during his tenure.

"What an honor it is to be entrusted with this critical role." Dr. Wilke says. "I will readily leverage the experiences, opportunities, and support I've been given throughout my career to catapult this transformational organization to their rightful place as a nationally sought-after and respected changemaker. I am deeply committed to SHPE's mission and look forward to closing the gap between Hispanics and STEM."

"It's an exciting time." Mr. Alemañy reiterates. "I believe that under Chris' leadership a future where Hispanics are highly valued as innovators, scientists, mathematicians, and engineers is just around the corner. SHPE, and the world, will be better for it."

About SHPE

SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers) is a nonprofit organization serving and advancing Hispanics in STEM. With more than 13,000 student and professional members, SHPE's mission is to change lives by empowering the Hispanic community to realize its fullest potential and to impact the world through STEM awareness, access, support, and development. For more information please visit https://www.shpe.org/

