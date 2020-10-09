SHPE To Host Largest Virtual Gathering Of Hispanic Professionals And Students In STEM

Raquel Tamez, CEO of SHPE, says: "SHPE is truly the port in the proverbial storm for Hispanics in STEM. We are working with hundreds of employers across the country to fill thousands of open jobs to help change lives. We are serving as the wind in the sails of hope and change, not only securing and advancing careers, but also supporting future leaders who will impact the world." Tweet this

SHPE's vision is a world where Hispanics are highly valued and influential as leading engineers, scientists, mathematicians, and innovators. In a time when our country is grappling with issues of diversity and equity, SHPE has been making dreams come true for Hispanics and their families for decades. In fact, 58% of SHPE's 2019 National Convention student attendees were first-generation college students.

This year's virtual convention adds many positive dimensions to the schedule and will provide access to more content and opportunities than ever before. Using a sophisticated video platform which offers one-on-one interactions, SHPE has doubled the number of job interviews, offering five days to ensure all positions are filled.

Competitions with $50,000 in cash prizes will be held Oct. 20-24, while the main convention is Oct. 26-31. Visit https://www.shpe.org/events/nc2020 for more information. Registration deadline is Oct. 16, 2020.

The Visionary Sponsor of SHPE's 2020 National Convention is Discover.

About SHPE

SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers) is a nonprofit organization serving and advancing Hispanics in STEM. With more than 13,000 student and professional members, SHPE's mission is to change lives by empowering the Hispanic community to realize its fullest potential and to impact the world through STEM awareness, access, support, and development. For more information please visit https://www.shpe.org/

