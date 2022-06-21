Industry experts contributed to "The Hotelier's Playbook to Amplifying Revenue and Engagement Across the Guest Journey," available free online and at HITEC 2022

BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sceptre Hospitality Resources (SHR) , which offers a suite of solutions to help hoteliers improve the guest experience and drive revenue at each touchpoint along the guest journey, in collaboration with Stayntouch , a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, has published a whitepaper that gives hoteliers the tools they need to improve the guest experience and maximize revenue at every stage of the guest journey, from booking to on-property to post-stay follow-up.

SHR, Stayntouch Launch Timely Resource to Help Hoteliers Improve Guest Experience While Automating Operations

While demand may be back, your guests' wants, needs and demands have changed, and so should your offerings. Guest expectations have never been greater, and the owners and operators who evolve their experiences to meet and exceed them will stand out amongst the crowd and be prepared for the future.

At each touchpoint with the guest along their journey, there are opportunities to "wow" the guest as well as drive more revenue through upsell programs and personalized offers. With the right digital tools in place, hotel commercial teams can maximize revenue per guest. Hoteliers can download the free report to learn:

How to adapt to changing guest travel and booking behaviors

How hoteliers can tailor their direct booking strategies

Why the employee experience directly affects the guest experience

Why automation is key to the future of hospitality operations

Why guest loyalty is changing and how hoteliers can adapt

"A direct booking strategy is vital, and it needs to be given a higher priority. But hoteliers aren't using the tools and talent that they could be. They're still too tentative, and they are underfunding and not investing in it as they should be," says John Burns, president of Hospitality Technology Consulting, in the report. "Often the booking experience is good, but when you get to the property the recognition is not there. That's connecting the tech and the operations, and as a guest I just see that as a breakdown."

"There are certain touchpoints that need to be human and others that easily lend themselves to being automated," adds Dan Wacksman, founder of Sassato. "You can almost go down the list of the guest experience and check them off as to what should be personal and what should be automated. The list for what needs to be personal will be surprisingly short, but what is on that list will also be surprisingly important."

Download the free report here . Connect with SHR at Booth #1717 and Stayntouch at Booth #2001 at HITEC 2022, June 27-30 in Orlando, Florida.

