Shrader & Associates Wins $6.8 Million for Mesothelioma Victim

Mr. Kramer performed a number of side jobs in the 1970s, some of which placed him in direct contact with Riverside gun plastic cement, an Amcord Inc. product. Amcord, Inc. was formerly known as the Riverside Cement Company, and was a manufacturer of asbestos-containing products, including gun-applied plastic cements which were used to form supportive layers underneath stucco-finished construction in buildings of all kinds.

Judge Robert McGuiness presided over the case in Dept 21, Alameda. Plaintiff put on Horn, Brody, Paskal, Theresa Emory, Bob Johnson, and Castleman. Defense called Dotson, McDonald and Godwin. Barbara Adams and Michael Sachs represented Amcord.

Shrader & Associates L.L.P. is a national litigation firm that handles asbestos and toxic exposure cases all across the United States. The practice has helped hundreds of clients and their families achieve favorable mesothelioma verdicts and settlements, recovering over $100 million in compensation for their pain and suffering.

Case Name: KRAMER, KENNETH V. 3M COMPANY; Docket: ACSC RG16799603

