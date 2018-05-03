Shrader & Associates Wins $6.8 Million for Mesothelioma Victim

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A freelance worker who developed mesothelioma after being exposed to various construction materials containing asbestos has won a $6.8 million verdict against Amcord Inc., the manufacturer of the products primarily responsible for his disease.
Matt McLeod of Shrader & Associates and Eric Brown of DeBlase Brown Eyerly achieved the verdict in Alameda, CA, on behalf of 61-year old Kenneth Kramer. The jury's award was divided into $1.8m for economic damages and $5m for non-economic damages—with 20% fault finding against Amcord Inc.
Mr. Kramer performed a number of side jobs in the 1970s, some of which placed him in direct contact with Riverside gun plastic cement, an Amcord Inc. product. Amcord, Inc. was formerly known as the Riverside Cement Company, and was a manufacturer of asbestos-containing products, including gun-applied plastic cements which were used to form supportive layers underneath stucco-finished construction in buildings of all kinds.
Judge Robert McGuiness presided over the case in Dept 21, Alameda. Plaintiff put on Horn, Brody, Paskal, Theresa Emory, Bob Johnson, and Castleman. Defense called Dotson, McDonald and Godwin. Barbara Adams and Michael Sachs represented Amcord.
About Shrader & Associates
Shrader & Associates L.L.P. is a national litigation firm that handles asbestos and toxic exposure cases all across the United States. The practice has helped hundreds of clients and their families achieve favorable mesothelioma verdicts and settlements, recovering over $100 million in compensation for their pain and suffering.
Case Name: KRAMER, KENNETH V. 3M COMPANY; Docket: ACSC RG16799603
